"WOGON WITHOUT LIMITS 3.0": a joint project of the band BEZ OBMEZHEN and WOG.

WOG and the band BEZ OBMEZHEN (No Limits) are launching their third joint project, "WOGON BEZ OBMEZHEN 3.0," in support of the Defense Forces. The key goal is to raise 6 million hryvnias for robotic systems for the 12th Special Purpose Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "AZOV" and the 20th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade "K-2."

For WOG, supporting the Defense Forces is a systemic and long-term responsibility. From the first days of the full-scale war, we have been helping the military and civilians where it is most needed. The project's objective is to accelerate the delivery of Ukrainian technological solutions to combat units. Our cooperation with BEZ OBMEZHEN is an example of a partnership based on shared values and a sincere desire to help the country. WOG has already donated 2 million hryvnias, and we believe that the partnership with the band will achieve even greater results. — comments Hennadiy Karlinsky, Marketing Director of the WOG filling station network.

As part of the initiative, the band BEZ OBMEZHEN will hold over 80 charity concerts. A portion of the proceeds from ticket and merchandise sales will be directed to support "WOGON BEZ OBMEZHEN 3.0." Everyone who buys a concert ticket automatically contributes to the fundraiser, as every ticket sold is a donation to the Defense Forces.

You can also support the project by making a direct donation to the "WOGON BEZ OBMEZHEN 3.0" bank.

For the third time, together with WOG, we are implementing the joint initiative "WOGON BEZ OBMEZHEN," within which we will raise funds to meet the needs of the military. We are proud of conscious Ukrainian businesses and extremely grateful to everyone who comes to our concerts, because every ticket you purchase is a donation to the Defense Forces. This year, we are embarking on a large exclusive acoustic tour of Ukraine, and we will also see you at our concerts in Europe. We look forward to seeing you! — emphasized Serhiy Tanchynets, frontman and producer of the band BEZ OBMEZHEN.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the music of BEZ OBMEZHEN has become a voice of support for millions of Ukrainians, and the band's priority is to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The group performs charity concerts in Ukraine and around the world, through which they have managed to raise over 102 million hryvnias for the needs of the Defense Forces.

The project partner is the "Berehynia Zhyttia" Charitable Foundation.

It should be noted that in previous years of the joint project "WOGON BEZ OBMEZHEN," the WOG filling station network, BEZ OBMEZHEN, the "Berehynia Zhyttia" Charitable Foundation, and Ukrainians who attended the band's charity concerts collectively raised over 16 million UAH. The funds were directed to equip snipers of the SBU special forces unit, provide treatment for soldiers of the Third Separate Assault Brigade, strengthen military brigades with sniper systems, thermal sights, FPV drones, and more.