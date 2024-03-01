$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 26579 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 95650 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 63143 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 258149 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 222481 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 187662 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 228561 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 251014 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156964 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372009 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Without any blackouts and without the use of outage schedules: Shmyhal about the second winter during the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25221 views

Ukraine has survived the second winter under Russian invasion without blackouts or emergency schedules, and the power system is operating steadily.

Without any blackouts and without the use of outage schedules: Shmyhal about the second winter during the war

The second winter under the full-scale invasion of russia is over. Ukraine went through it without a single blackout and without the use of blackout schedules for the whole country, the power system is working stably. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

The second winter under full-scale invasion is over. We went through it without a single blackout and without applying blackout schedules for the whole country. Today, on the first day of spring, we have to say important words that the power system is operating stably. There are no restrictions for consumers. A year and even six months ago, many did not believe that this would be possible. But our preparation played a key role here

- Shmyhal said.

He added that energy facilities have been protected, a stock of backup equipment has been created, and 90% of the main power grids have been restored. The Prime Minister also said that 2 GW of capacity had been added to the system and noted that the capacity to import electricity from the EU had been increased to 1.7 GW.

Russia attacks the energy sector not only in winter: Ukrenergo told what it is doing to strengthen the power system27.02.24, 09:30 • 163297 views

He also reminded that in December 2023, Ukraine finally became a member of the Energy EU, and Ukrenergo became the 40th full member of ENTSO-E.

Our energy system is fully synchronized with the European one. Over the past 1.5 years, we have built a powerful energy coalition to support Ukraine step by step. Our international partners have donated hundreds of critical equipment. The Energy Support Fund has raised over EUR 400 million. All this is to ensure that today Ukrainian families have electricity, Ukrainian entrepreneurs have electricity, and our economy is working

- Shmyhal noted.

In addition, he said that today there are more than 8.5 billion cubic meters of gas in underground storage facilities. There are more than 1 million tons of coal in storage.

We have to finish this heating season confidently and immediately start preparing for the next winter. Another key element of our energy strategy is to increase our own gas production. In 2023, state-owned Naftogaz launched 86 new wells. Despite the war, gas production increased in 2023. The goal for 2024 for Naftogaz Group is to reach 15 billion cubic meters of gas production. This is important for our energy independence and sustainability

- Shmyhal said.
Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Economy
Naftogaz
Ukrenergo
European Union
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
