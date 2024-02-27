Russia attacks the energy sector not only in winter: Ukrenergo told what it is doing to strengthen the power system

"Ukrenergo is able to transport the necessary volumes of electricity to any region via trunk power grids in a completely safe manner. We are currently building up their strength to ensure that in the event of enemy shelling, consumers feel as little discomfort as possible. This was reported by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of NPC Ukrenergo, to UNN.

Compared to a year ago, after the shelling, the state of the power system has improved radically, because if everything had been in the same condition as last winter, we would certainly not have had enough capacity to generate electricity or to transport it to provide everyone with light. So, we have restored the power system - this percentage is well over 90%, if we talk about Ukrenergo's trunk grids - said Kudrytsky.

He noted that the process of restoring the power system is ongoing.

We are continuing this process and are now building up the safety margin, i.e. we are already able to transport the required volumes of electricity to any region with absolute peace of mind through our trunk power grids. We are now building up their strength so that if the enemy continues, and unfortunately, they continue shelling, including Ukrenergo's facilities, our consumers will feel as little discomfort as possible - Kudrytsky said.

He noted that the risks of Russian shelling of energy system facilities are with us as long as the war is on.

"As practice shows, the enemy can shell energy facilities not only in winter but also in other seasons," Kudrytskyi added.

