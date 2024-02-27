$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39661 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 153648 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 91969 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 326179 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 268682 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 202420 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237917 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253144 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159248 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372483 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Russia attacks the energy sector not only in winter: Ukrenergo told what it is doing to strengthen the power system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 163297 views

Ukrenergo is capable of transporting the necessary volumes of electricity to any region, while strengthening the infrastructure to minimize disruptions from possible shelling by Russia.

Russia attacks the energy sector not only in winter: Ukrenergo told what it is doing to strengthen the power system

"Ukrenergo is able to transport the necessary volumes of electricity to any region via trunk power grids in a completely safe manner. We are currently building up their strength to ensure that in the event of enemy shelling, consumers feel as little discomfort as possible. This was reported by Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, CEO of NPC Ukrenergo, to UNN.

Compared to a year ago, after the shelling, the state of the power system has improved radically, because if everything had been in the same condition as last winter, we would certainly not have had enough capacity to generate electricity or to transport it to provide everyone with light. So, we have restored the power system - this percentage is well over 90%, if we talk about Ukrenergo's trunk grids

- said Kudrytsky.

He noted that the process of restoring the power system is ongoing.

We are continuing this process and are now building up the safety margin, i.e. we are already able to transport the required volumes of electricity to any region with absolute peace of mind through our trunk power grids. We are now building up their strength so that if the enemy continues, and unfortunately, they continue shelling, including Ukrenergo's facilities, our consumers will feel as little discomfort as possible

- Kudrytsky said.

He noted that the risks of Russian shelling of energy system facilities are with us as long as the war is on.

"As practice shows, the enemy can shell energy facilities not only in winter but also in other seasons," Kudrytskyi added.

Kudrytsky previously stated that the enemy can attack the power system not only in winter.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

