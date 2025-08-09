Withdrawal from Donbas threatens loss of "fortress belt" that held back Russia for 11 years - ISW

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
06:10 AM • 19015 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 119877 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 76370 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 203640 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 196485 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 92400 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 139787 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 76260 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 54795 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 38715 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
49%
754mm
Popular news
Trucks allowed to move during curfew in two regionsAugust 9, 12:47 AM • 52107 views
Resistance: Russians force residents in TOT of Ukraine to install spy messengerAugust 9, 01:33 AM • 52020 views
Romania suspects Russia of deliberately spoiling Azerbaijani oilAugust 9, 02:00 AM • 24303 views
Putin awarded the Order of Lenin to a CIA employee whose son died fighting for RussiaAugust 9, 03:19 AM • 32869 views
Ukraine synchronized this year's sanctions against Russia with the US: Zelenskyy enacted the NSDC decision07:36 AM • 11975 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 203747 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 128697 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 196577 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 201816 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 146426 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Marco Rubio
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Kherson
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 201816 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 190759 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 202919 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 206374 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 193435 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Bild
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
The New York Times

Withdrawal from Donbas threatens loss of "fortress belt" that held back Russia for 11 years - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3514 views

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) warns that a withdrawal from Donetsk Oblast would create favorable conditions for renewed Russian attacks. This also threatens the loss of the "fortress belt."

Withdrawal from Donbas threatens loss of "fortress belt" that held back Russia for 11 years - ISW

The withdrawal from the territory of Donetsk Oblast as a precondition for a ceasefire will give Russian troops the opportunity to resume their attacks under much more favorable conditions, and also threatens the loss of the "fortress belt" that has deterred Russia for 11 years. This is stated in a new report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), as reported by UNN.

Details

"Ceding the rest of Donetsk Oblast as a precondition for a ceasefire without commitments for a final peace settlement that would end the war would give Russian forces the opportunity to resume their attacks under much more favorable conditions, avoiding a protracted and bloody struggle for territory. Conceding to such a demand would force Ukraine to abandon its 'fortress belt' – the main fortified defensive line in Donetsk Oblast since 2014 – without any guarantees that fighting would not resume," the report states.

It is noted that over the past 11 years, the "ring belt" has served as the main obstacle to the Kremlin's territorial ambitions in Ukraine.

ISW notes that Russia's failure to capture Sloviansk in 2022 and the ongoing struggle to encompass the fortress belt underscore the success of Ukraine's long-term efforts to fortify the cities of the fortress belt.

"Russian forces were unable to conduct a broad encirclement of Ukraine's 'fortress belt' in 2022, and such an operation three and a half years into the war would likely be multi-year and result in significant personnel and material losses," analysts add.

Recall

US President Donald Trump announced that he would meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.

As reported, Putin presented the Trump administration with a proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, which involves significant territorial concessions from Ukraine. This refers to Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after the announcement of the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska, stated Ukraine's readiness for real solutions for peace, but emphasized that Ukrainians would not give their land to the occupier. He stressed that the answer to the territorial question is already in the Constitution of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Alaska
Institute for the Study of War
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine