Winter weather in Europe: low temperatures and snowfall, heavy rains and floods

Extreme winter weather caused snow jams on roads in Sweden and Denmark. Floods in the UK, Germany, and France have forced evacuations. This was reported by Euronews, according to UNN.

A giant traffic jam of about a thousand cars and trucks formed on the E22 highway leading to Kristianstad, Sweden. The area was hit by heavy snowfall and wind.

In the south of the country, icy conditions and snowdrifts on the roads led to numerous accidents. Almost 4,000 homes were left without electricity.

It is noted that serious traffic disruptions after a snowstorm are observed in Denmark. Several cars were stranded on one of the highways for more than 20 hours before they were freed from the snow.

In the other - western part of Europe, heavy rains do not subside. They have caused flooding in many parts of Great Britain. Residents of Tewkesbury, Berkshire and Nottinghamshire were forced to leave their homes in a hurry.

In Germany, the Moselle River overflowed its banks due to incessant rains. Entire districts of the city of Cochem in Rhineland-Palatinate were flooded. The water level continues to rise.

The north of France is also fighting the disaster. Hundreds of residents have been evacuated in the Pas-de-Calais and Nord regions, which have been hit hardest by the flood. Pumps are being used to drain the water. The water level is slowly but steadily decreasing.Four regions are under orange - the penultimate level of weather danger.

On January 3, Sweden recorded the coldest temperature in 25 years. Northern Europe is currently experiencing frost. Sometimes the temperature drops below minus 40°.

