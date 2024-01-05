ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Winter weather in Europe: low temperatures and snowfall, heavy rains and floods

Winter weather in Europe: low temperatures and snowfall, heavy rains and floods

The extreme winter weather caused snow jams on roads in Sweden and Denmark, power outages and evacuations due to flooding in the UK, Germany and France.

Extreme winter weather caused snow jams on roads in Sweden and Denmark. Floods in the UK, Germany, and France have forced evacuations. This was reported by Euronews, according to UNN.

Details

A giant traffic jam of about a thousand cars and trucks formed on the E22 highway leading to Kristianstad, Sweden. The area was hit by heavy snowfall and wind.

In the south of the country, icy conditions and snowdrifts on the roads led to numerous accidents. Almost 4,000 homes were left without electricity.

It is noted that serious traffic disruptions after a snowstorm are observed in Denmark. Several cars were stranded on one of the highways for more than 20 hours before they were freed from the snow.

In the other - western part of Europe, heavy rains do not subside. They have caused flooding in many parts of Great Britain. Residents of Tewkesbury, Berkshire and Nottinghamshire were forced to leave their homes in a hurry.

In Germany, the Moselle River overflowed its banks due to incessant rains. Entire districts of the city of Cochem in Rhineland-Palatinate were flooded. The water level continues to rise.

The north of France is also fighting the disaster. Hundreds of residents have been evacuated in the Pas-de-Calais and Nord regions, which have been hit hardest by the flood. Pumps are being used to drain the water. The water level is slowly but steadily decreasing.Four regions are under orange - the penultimate level of weather danger.

On January 3, Sweden recorded the coldest temperature in 25 years. Northern Europe is currently experiencing frost. Sometimes the temperature drops below minus 40°.

