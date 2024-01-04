Up to 6 meters of snow fell in southeastern Turkey

In the south-east of Turkey In the south-east of Turkey, in some areas of the province of Hakkari, the level of snow cover reached six meters high. This was reported is reported by TRT Haber, according to UNN.

Heavy snowfall is having a negative impact on life in Haqqar. Crews are working around the clock to open roads in basic areas, where snow depths reach 6 meters in some places, - the statement said.

Details

Most snow fell in the highlands of the country. Due to the snowfall access to some settlements and military bases was blocked.

Work is underway to clear snow blockages to unblock the roads. are ongoing.

