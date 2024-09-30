Winter is coming: rescuers showed a video from the snowy Carpathians

The first snow fell in the Carpathians. Rescuers filmed the snow-covered mountains and urged tourists to postpone hiking in the mountains, UNN reports.

The video shows an autumn morning on Mount Pip Ivan in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Rescuers urge to postpone hiking in the mountains until the weather conditions improve! Take care of your safety and call "101" in case of an emergency.

