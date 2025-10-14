$41.600.10
Winnie the Pooh's Birthday and the Day of a Future Without Caries: What Else Is Celebrated Today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 738 views

Today, October 14, marks World Caries-Free Future Day, established in 2016 by the Alliance for a Caries-Free Future. This day also marks the 81st anniversary of the creation of the UPA and the 99th birthday of Winnie the Pooh.

Winnie the Pooh's Birthday and the Day of a Future Without Caries: What Else Is Celebrated Today

Today, October 14, marks World Cavity-Free Future Day and Winnie-the-Pooh's Birthday, reports UNN.

World Cavity-Free Future Day

World Cavity-Free Future Day (WCFF) is a global awareness day. It was launched in 2016. It is hosted by the Alliance for a Cavity-Free Future (ACFF). Its mission is to raise awareness about tooth decay. Tooth decay is the most common chronic disease on the planet, although the disease is often preventable.

Brushing your teeth is important throughout life to prevent tooth decay as much as possible.

A proper brushing regimen is important for maintaining oral health at home between dental check-ups. Forming good habits from an early age can help children develop a lifelong habit of proper brushing.

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention04.06.25, 08:30 • 39812 views

UPA Creation Day

Today marks the 81st anniversary of the creation of the UPA. October 14 is a symbolic day for the creation of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army. This date was determined by the insurgents themselves — the underground parliament, the Ukrainian Main Liberation Council, adopted the corresponding decision.

100,000 soldiers and half a million volunteers — this was the only army in World War II that represented Ukrainian interests.

The UPA was the only army in World War II that set itself the task of protecting Ukrainians.

UINP plans to search for and exhume the remains of victims of the Volyn tragedy in 2025: all the details02.10.24, 19:58 • 14620 views

Winnie-the-Pooh's Birthday

99 years ago, thanks to the pen of British writer Alan Alexander Milne, Winnie-the-Pooh was born.

It was on October 14, 1926, that the book about the adventures of the bear and his friends was first published.

Winnie-the-Pooh is a fictional teddy bear who debuted in the 1966 Disney short film "Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree." He is depicted as Christopher Robin's stuffed toy with yellow fur and a red shirt. Pooh's most notable traits are his love of honey and his reputation as a "bear of very little brain."

World Standards Day

On October 14, 1946, the International Organization for Standardization was established at a conference in Great Britain. Its goal is to introduce maximally unified standards in various spheres of human activity.

International standards are the cornerstone of global cooperation, ensuring compatibility, fostering trust, and accelerating collaboration among many stakeholders to promote sustainable development.

This year, World Standards Day will explore how standards provide a common foundation that enables meaningful collaboration across industries, governments, and organizations to achieve shared goals.

The government adopted a number of environmental decisions for Ukraine's European integration: what is known26.09.25, 15:17 • 2264 views

