Cannes Winners 2025: Full List of the 78th Film Festival

The jury, chaired by Juliette Binoche, announced the full list of winners of the 78th Cannes Film Festival. "It Was Just An Accident", a film by Iranian director Jafar Panaga, won the main prize of the Cannes Film Festival. The Grand Prix was awarded to the melodrama "Sentimental Value" by Norwegian director Joachim Trier. Also, Hassan Hadi became the first Iraqi director to receive an award.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival, which took place from May 13 to 24, 2025, has ended. The winners of the competition have been announced. The main award of this year's Cannes Film Festival - the "Golden Palm Branch" - was awarded to Iranian dissident director Jafar Panahi for the thriller "It Was Just An Accident".

I think now is the time to address all Iranians, everywhere in the world, regardless of the diversity of their opinions, I would like to ask one thing. Let's put aside all the problems, the most important thing now is our country and the freedom of our country. Let's work together so that no one dares to dictate to us what to wear, what to say, what to do - the director said in his speech.

The Grand Prix was awarded to the film "Sentimental Value" by Joachim Trier, a Norwegian film director and screenwriter, who is a relative of Danish director Lars von Trier.

Thanks to the sophisticated acting of Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgard and Elle Fanning, the film explores the fragility of intimate relationships.

After receiving the award, Trier immediately praised the dedication of his actors, calling the prize a joint recognition.

Among other awards:

Brazilian actor Wagner Moura won the award for best male role: the film "The Secret Agent" directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho.

Best Director - "The Secret Agent" by Kleber Mendonça Filho.

The latter is known for the 2019 film "Bacurau" (Mendons shot with Juliano Dornel about the attack of a group of unknown people on a remote Brazilian village, whose residents stand up to defend it. The film won the jury prize at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival).

French actress, 23-year-old Nadia Melliti, won the award for best female role for her role in the film "The Last Little One" directed by Hafsia Herzi.

Also:

Jury Prize - "Sirat" by Oliver Lax and "The Sound of Falling" by Masha Shilinski;

Screenplay Prize - "Young Mothers" by Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne;

Special Prize - "Resurrection" by Bi Gan;

Golden Camera - "Presidential Cake" by Hassan Hadi;

Golden Palm Branch for short film - "I'm glad you're dead now" by Taufik Barhom.

Dedication to Ukraine

It should be noted that the program of the Cannes Film Festival-2025 included topics and screenings dedicated to Ukraine.

A few days before the start of the festival, the organizers prepared an action to support Ukraine. On the first day of the festival, three films about Ukraine were shown. The documentary "Militantropes" was included in the "Directors' Fortnight" program. Ukrainian soldiers were on the red carpet together with rock musician Bono and actor and director Sean Penn.

