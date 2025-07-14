$41.780.04
Will the heat recede: weather forecast for July 15 14 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

On July 15, hot weather is forecast in Ukraine with temperatures up to +37 degrees, but short-term rains with thunderstorms are expected in the west. In Kyiv, local rain is possible at night and in the morning, dry during the day with temperatures of +28…+30 degrees.

Will the heat recede: weather forecast for July 15

In Ukraine, the weather will remain hot on July 15, but short-term rains with thunderstorms are expected in the western regions. The air temperature in different regions will range from +24…+37 degrees, reports UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Weather in Ukraine on July 15

According to Didenko, the air temperature by regions will look as follows:

  • in the southern part and in the southeast +33…+37 degrees;
    • in the east +30…+34 degrees;
      • in the north +27…+30 degrees;
        • in the central part +28…+33 degrees;
          • in the western regions +24…+28 degrees.

            The forecaster reported that short-term rains with thunderstorms will pass in the western regions. According to her, there is a possibility of local rains only at night and in the morning in the northern part of Ukraine.

            Weather in Kyiv on July 15

            In Kyiv, local rain and thunderstorms are possible next night and tomorrow morning. During the day on Tuesday it will be dry, +28…+30 degrees are expected.

            Addition

            Hot weather is expected in Ukraine with temperatures up to +34 degrees on July 14, and in a week a jump to +40 degrees is possible. Forecaster Natalka Didenko warns of possible short-term rains and thunderstorms in the west.

            Electricity consumption in Ukraine is decreasing due to the decline in heat and sunny weather, which contributes to the operation of solar power plants. At the same time, bad weather de-energized 438 settlements in five regions.

            Pavlo Zinchenko

            Weather and environment
            Ukraine
            Kyiv
