Will affect missile and drone production: explosions occurred at the Shchekinazot enterprise in Russia
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions occurred at the Russian enterprise "Shchekinazot" in the Tula region. This enterprise is key for the production of ammonia, methanol, and urea, which are used in the manufacture of explosives, rocket fuel, and synthetic materials for the Russian military-industrial complex.
Explosions occurred at "Shchekinazot" in the Russian Federation. Without this enterprise, the production cycle of missiles, drones, and explosives for the Russian army is disrupted. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.
Something exploded at "Shchekinazot" in the Tula region of Russia. This is an important enterprise for the production of ammonia, methanol, and urea. All these substances are the basis of explosives, solid rocket fuel, and synthetic materials for the Russian military-industrial complex.
According to him, without this enterprise, the production cycle of missiles, drones, and explosives for the Russian army is disrupted.
