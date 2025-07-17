Will affect missile and drone production: explosions occurred at the Shchekinazot enterprise in Russia

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
02:31 PM • 80769 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev
02:29 PM • 74031 views
New positions - old faces: which ministers kept their portfolios, and which changed chairs
July 17, 01:18 PM • 67042 views
Verkhovna Rada appointed Shmyhal as the new Minister of Defense
July 17, 12:10 PM • 90327 views
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
July 17, 10:24 AM • 87419 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
July 17, 08:49 AM • 93954 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 434950 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 169385 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 167121 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 119014 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1m/s
83%
746mm
Popular news
Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?July 17, 12:17 PM • 46291 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five monthsJuly 17, 12:17 PM • 118017 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 104063 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 38991 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concert05:00 PM • 21730 views
Publications
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy Sobolev02:31 PM • 80766 views
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at homeJuly 17, 01:10 PM • 104074 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five monthsJuly 17, 12:17 PM • 118028 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 302602 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 434948 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Denis Shmyhal
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv
Germany
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concert05:00 PM • 21741 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 39000 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 157881 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 222537 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 237810 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Time (magazine)
Unmanned aerial vehicle
9K720 Iskander
Forbes

Will affect missile and drone production: explosions occurred at the Shchekinazot enterprise in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3782 views

Explosions occurred at the Russian enterprise "Shchekinazot" in the Tula region. This enterprise is key for the production of ammonia, methanol, and urea, which are used in the manufacture of explosives, rocket fuel, and synthetic materials for the Russian military-industrial complex.

Will affect missile and drone production: explosions occurred at the Shchekinazot enterprise in Russia

Explosions occurred at "Shchekinazot" in the Russian Federation. Without this enterprise, the production cycle of missiles, drones, and explosives for the Russian army is disrupted. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Something exploded at "Shchekinazot" in the Tula region of Russia. This is an important enterprise for the production of ammonia, methanol, and urea. All these substances are the basis of explosives, solid rocket fuel, and synthetic materials for the Russian military-industrial complex.

- Kovalenko reported.

According to him, without this enterprise, the production cycle of missiles, drones, and explosives for the Russian army is disrupted.

Explosions in Moscow Oblast: Drones Flew Towards the Russian Capital17.07.25, 03:51 • 9888 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9