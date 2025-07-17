Will affect missile and drone production: explosions occurred at the Shchekinazot enterprise in Russia

Explosions occurred at "Shchekinazot" in the Russian Federation. Without this enterprise, the production cycle of missiles, drones, and explosives for the Russian army is disrupted. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Something exploded at "Shchekinazot" in the Tula region of Russia. This is an important enterprise for the production of ammonia, methanol, and urea. All these substances are the basis of explosives, solid rocket fuel, and synthetic materials for the Russian military-industrial complex. - Kovalenko reported.

According to him, without this enterprise, the production cycle of missiles, drones, and explosives for the Russian army is disrupted.

