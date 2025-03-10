Wildfires over the weekend burned 2000 hectares: victims in several regions
Kyiv • UNN
Over the weekend, more than 2,500 fires occurred in ecosystems in Ukraine, destroying nearly 2000 hectares of land. The most affected was the Zhytomyr region, where 150 hectares burned, and there are also injuries reported in the Vinnytsia, Poltava, and Sumy regions.
More than 2,500 fires occurred in ecosystems over the weekend, nearly 2,000 hectares of Ukrainian land burned, reported the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, showing photos, writes UNN.
In particular, fires were recorded:
- Transcarpathia: arsonists destroyed an area of 76.16 hectares – equivalent to an entire village in the Khust district.
- Vinnytsia region: three people were injured due to the ignition of dry vegetation – two men (46 and 75 years old) were injured, and another was poisoned by combustion products. The flames spread to outbuildings.
- Injuries from the fires were also reported in Poltava and Sumy regions.
- Volyn: just in the last week, rescuers compiled 59 protocols for the facts of burning dry vegetation and violations of fire safety.
- Ternopil region: over the weekend, 59 fires were extinguished, saving 12 buildings and a vehicle from destruction.
- In Khmelnytskyi region, the fire destroyed 9 private structures and over 50,000 square meters of land.
- A staggering number of fires were recorded in Zhytomyr region – 144 outbreaks over a total area of more than 150 hectares. "Think about it: everything burned on an area of 150 hectares!" - noted the agency.
"Do not burn dry vegetation! Protect nature! In case of fire, call "101!", - emphasized the State Emergency Service.
