Wildfire north of Los Angeles spreads, authorities issue evacuation orders - media

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 824 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 10231 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 20474 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 161202 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 153911 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164477 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213681 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247540 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153316 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371211 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 101667 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 146382 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 134427 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 40773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 58838 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 10178 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 161148 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 134457 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 153874 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 146409 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13685 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14817 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18784 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19835 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 40793 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Wildfire north of Los Angeles spreads, authorities issue evacuation orders - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29686 views

California authorities have issued an evacuation order as the Post Fire wildfire has spread to more than 14.5 square kilometers near Interstate 5 in Gorman, about 100 kilometers northwest of Los Angeles.

Wildfire north of Los Angeles spreads, authorities issue evacuation orders - media

California authorities have issued an evacuation order as a wildfire in Los Angeles County has spread to 14.5 square kilometers near the Interstate 5 freeway in Gorman, 100 kilometers northwest of Los Angeles.

This is reported by ABC News ,and UNN .

Details

California authorities issued an evacuation order on Saturday as a wildfire in Los Angeles County spread to thousands of acres near a major highway and threatened structures nearby

- the publication writes. 

According to the California Department of Fire, the fire, called the Post Fire, has burned more than 3,600 acres (14.5 square kilometers) near the Interstate 5 freeway in Gorman, which is about 100 kilometers northwest of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the evacuation, whether there were any reports of injuries, or the latest size of the fire. The investigation is ongoing

- the publication notes.

Recall

In Khmelnytsky , the roof of a residential building caught fire. The fire was extinguished without injuries. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
California
Los Angeles
Khmelnytsky
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11