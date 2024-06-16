Wildfire north of Los Angeles spreads, authorities issue evacuation orders - media

California authorities have issued an evacuation order as a wildfire in Los Angeles County has spread to 14.5 square kilometers near the Interstate 5 freeway in Gorman, 100 kilometers northwest of Los Angeles.

This is reported by ABC News ,and UNN .

Details

California authorities issued an evacuation order on Saturday as a wildfire in Los Angeles County spread to thousands of acres near a major highway and threatened structures nearby - the publication writes.

According to the California Department of Fire, the fire, called the Post Fire, has burned more than 3,600 acres (14.5 square kilometers) near the Interstate 5 freeway in Gorman, which is about 100 kilometers northwest of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the evacuation, whether there were any reports of injuries, or the latest size of the fire. The investigation is ongoing - the publication notes.

Recall

In Khmelnytsky , the roof of a residential building caught fire. The fire was extinguished without injuries.