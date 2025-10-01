Wikimedia made Wikipedia data more AI-friendly

$41.140.18
48.300.14
ukenru
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 1296 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
10:38 AM • 4566 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
09:34 AM • 7852 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 38855 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM • 34610 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 28001 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
October 1, 05:00 AM • 44904 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo
September 30, 05:35 PM • 25252 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
September 30, 04:26 PM • 34596 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, a doctor answered key questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 63004 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1m/s
56%
757mm
Popular news
9 people became victims of bad weather in Odesa and the region, including a childPhotoOctober 1, 05:18 AM • 28665 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideo07:33 AM • 25480 views
Orban may get unexpected support in attempts to keep Ukraine out of the EU - Politico08:02 AM • 14649 views
Mass drone flights over critical infrastructure facilities recorded in Germany - Spiegel08:09 AM • 20771 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhoto09:58 AM • 11091 views
Publications
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 1276 views
Drug prices are rising, trust is falling: why "Darnytsia" is losing the battle for the consumer11:02 AM • 5160 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhoto10:37 AM • 7752 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 38846 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1PhotoOctober 1, 05:00 AM • 44897 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Fedir Venislavskyi
Mette Frederiksen
António Costa
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Germany
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhoto09:58 AM • 11140 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideo07:33 AM • 25533 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 21471 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 25234 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 35398 views
Actual
TikTok
Tesla Model Y
Bild
Brent Crude
E-6 Mercury

Wikimedia made Wikipedia data more AI-friendly

Kyiv • UNN

 • 828 views

Wikimedia presented a project in Germany that allows AI systems to work more easily with Wikipedia and Wikidata. Thanks to semantic search, almost 120 million records are now accessible by content, not just by keywords.

Wikimedia made Wikipedia data more AI-friendly

A new project has been presented in Germany that will allow artificial intelligence systems to work more easily with Wikipedia and Wikidata. Thanks to semantic search, almost 120 million records can now be found by content, not just by keywords, writes UNN with reference to TechCrunch.

Details

"The system, called the 'Wikidata Embedding Project,' applies vector semantic search — a technique that helps computers understand the meaning and relationships between words — to existing data in Wikipedia and its sister platforms, comprising nearly 120 million records," the publication writes.

Combined with support for the new Model Context Protocol (MCP) — a standard that allows AI systems to work more effectively with data sources — "the project opens up the possibility of performing natural language queries directly to LLMs." The initiative, as stated, was implemented by the German Wikimedia chapter in cooperation with the neural search company Jina.AI and DataStax, which specializes in real-time data processing technologies.

How it worked before

Wikidata has offered machine-readable data from Wikimedia resources for years, but previous tools only allowed keyword search and SPARQL queries — a specialized query language. The new system will work better with augmented search (RAG) systems, which allow AI models to retrieve external information, giving developers the ability to base their models on knowledge verified by Wikipedia editors.

The data is also structured to provide important semantic context. For example, a query to the database for the word "scientist" will yield lists of prominent nuclear scientists, as well as scientists who worked at Bell Labs. There are also translations of the word "scientist" into different languages, images of scientists at work, and individuals associated with the concepts of "researcher" and "scholar."

The essence of the new project

The new project comes as AI developers are struggling to find high-quality data sources that can be used to fine-tune models. The training systems themselves have become more complex — often they are assembled as complex learning environments rather than simple datasets — but they still require carefully curated data to function properly.

For AI systems that require maximum accuracy, the need for verified and reliable data is particularly acute. And while Wikipedia is sometimes underestimated, its information is significantly more fact-oriented than general datasets like Common Crawl — a huge collection of web pages from across the internet, the publication says.

However, finding quality data can come at a high price for AI labs. For example, in August, Anthropic agreed to settle a lawsuit by a group of authors whose works were used as training materials, and to pay $1.5 billion to avoid further claims.

Wikidata AI project leader Philipp Saade emphasized the initiative's independence from large AI labs and technology corporations in a press statement.

The launch of this Embedding Project shows that powerful artificial intelligence does not necessarily have to be controlled by a handful of companies. It can be open, collaborative, and built to serve everyone.

- Saade told reporters.

AI-generated videos promoting the narrative of "peace at any cost" are spreading on TikTok - NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation01.10.25, 13:41 • 1230 views

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldTechnologies
Germany