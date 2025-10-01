$41.140.18
AI-generated videos promoting the narrative of "peace at any cost" are spreading on TikTok - NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 474 views

AI-generated videos promoting the narrative of "peace at any cost" are spreading on TikTok, distorting the causes of the war. The Center for Countering Disinformation states that the goal of the campaign is to reduce public resistance, and accounts spreading such videos will be blocked.

AI-generated videos promoting the narrative of "peace at any cost" are spreading on TikTok - NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation

Videos created using artificial intelligence to promote the narrative of "peace at any cost" are spreading on the social network TikTok. This was reported by the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

In such videos, under the guise of humor or balanced arguments, claims are spread that resistance to Russian aggression allegedly makes no sense, and the only way out is to agree to concessions and end the war. In such videos, the causes of the war are distorted, the concepts of responsibility and defense are substituted, and capitulation is presented as a "pragmatic solution."

- the message says.

The goal of this campaign is to reduce society's readiness to resist, discredit the mobilization process, and create the impression of war fatigue and hopelessness.

The CPD emphasized that even if such videos are presented as "jokes" or "everyday stories," they carry a clearly directed influence and are used in information campaigns against Ukraine.

It later became known that the TikTok account that spread videos with "peace at any cost" narratives has already been blocked.

All other pages that broadcast similar messages will also disappear soon.

- added the NSDC's CPD.

Olga Rozgon

Society
TikTok
Ukraine