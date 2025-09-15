$41.310.00
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
754mm
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

Not a single private carrier in Kyiv has joined the Automated Fare Collection System. The main reason is the uncertainty regarding the reimbursement of costs for transporting privileged passengers.

Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer

In Kyiv, none of the private carriers have joined the Automated Fare Collection System. One of the reasons cited by carriers is the uncertainty regarding the reimbursement of their expenses for transporting passengers of privileged categories. This was reported by the Communal Transport Service of the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration in response to an inquiry from UNN.

Details

The Communal Transport Service reminded that in 2018, the Kyiv City State Administration decided that by the end of 2022, all transport in Kyiv - communal and private - should switch to cashless payment. However, according to the order of the Kyiv City Military Administration dated December 30, 2022, the decision was postponed until the end of the war, namely: "No later than nine months after the termination or cancellation of martial law in Ukraine."

Why private carriers have not yet introduced electronic payment in minibuses

It is reported that the Department of Transport Infrastructure and the Communal Transport Service have repeatedly appealed to private carriers and provided them with protocol instructions regarding connection to the AFCS (Automated Fare Collection System).

However, as of today, none of the private carriers have joined the system. One of the main reasons cited by carriers was the uncertainty regarding the reimbursement of their expenses for transporting passengers of privileged categories, in particular, the lack of budget expenditures for such purposes, as well as the undefined amount of reimbursement at the cost of travel (15 UAH), and most importantly, the unresolved issue of reimbursing expenses for transporting privileged passengers from other regions, which, according to approximate calculations of carriers, account for up to 40% of the total number of such passengers.

- stated in response to the inquiry.

It is noted that as an alternative, carriers proposed considering the possibility of switching to a new model of their relationship with the city - in particular, the city paying for transport work. Therefore, as of today, the carriers' visions regarding the terms of joining the AFCS still differ, which was confirmed during the last meeting with them, which took place in the premises of the Communal Transport Service.

According to information from carriers and taking into account the situation with the mobilization of drivers at enterprises, the constant increase in the cost of spare parts and fuel, the connection of carriers to the AFCS in the proposed form without a full transparent resolution of the issue of reimbursing their expenses for transporting privileged passengers and without considering alternative options for introducing cashless fare payment, will lead to the shutdown of such enterprises.

- stated the Communal Transport Service.

However, it is noted that measures are being taken on their part to introduce cashless fare payment, including studying implementation methods and opportunities for cooperation with financial and banking institutions.

The Transport Service does not interfere in the economic activities of non-communal road carriers, but at the same time supports the introduction of cashless fare payment in all types of urban public passenger transport and constantly emphasizes this to market operators.

- stated in response to the inquiry.

There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers8/14/25, 9:07 AM • 78644 views

What the Main Information and Computing Center says

The communal enterprise "Main Information and Computing Center" of the Kyiv City State Administration states in response to an inquiry from UNN that the AFCS is technically and technologically ready for the connection of all carriers, regardless of ownership, that provide passenger transportation services in the city of Kyiv.

Such connection is carried out on the basis of an agreement on the provision of services in the AFCS, concluded with the AFCS operator, which is the KP GIOC. At the same time, the KP GIOC, within its competence, has taken all possible measures to positively resolve this issue. Thus, the draft agreement on the connection of private carriers to the AFCS and the instructions (procedure) for connecting carriers have been published on the official website of the KP GIOC.

The provision of services to private carriers, by connecting them to the AFCS, is aimed at ensuring the use of AFCS services and will be carried out in accordance with the AFCS Regulations, as well as technological regulations that will be provided to private carriers after signing the relevant agreement with the KP GIOC.

However, the decision to join the AFCS is within the competence of the management bodies of such private carriers.

As of August 26, 2025, none of the private carriers are connected to the AFCS, due to which passengers do not have the opportunity to pay for transportation services provided by such carriers using the AFCS electronic ticket.

- stated in response to the inquiry.

Context

The spokesperson for the Kyiv City Military Administration reported in April 2025 that the Kyiv City Military Administration is already beginning work on developing a new decision, setting deadlines, and identifying responsible persons for introducing cashless payment in minibuses in Kyiv.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, stated that the military administration is dealing with the issue of introducing cashless payment in minibuses.

In May of this year, the Department of Transport Infrastructure of the Kyiv City State Administration informed UNN that measures are being taken to ensure the introduction into commercial operation of an automated fare payment accounting system on regular bus routes operating as route taxis in Kyiv.

Anna Murashko

SocietyKyivAuto
Kyiv City State Administration
Ukraine
Kyiv