Who will find themselves at the epicenter of events, and who will be swept away by their feelings? Horoscope for all zodiac signs for August 17–23

The eclipse corridor that began with the solar eclipse on August 12 and will end with the lunar eclipse on August 28 is ongoing. Eclipses can set processes in motion whose consequences we do not see immediately. Professional astrologer Kseniia Bazylenko told UNN readers specifically what representatives of each zodiac sign can expect from August 17 to 23.

According to Bazylenko, this period can be called a kind of test.

"But there is no need to be afraid of it. On the contrary, it is worth going through it calmly and with dignity, without unnecessary nerves, rash moves, or the desire to control circumstances at any cost.

If an important decision can be postponed, it is better not to rush. But if events arise independently of you and life itself forces you to make a choice, take it very seriously. Such situations may not be easy, but at the same time they can be of great significance for the future," the astrologer explains.

Bazylenko emphasizes: do not rush. Do not make decisions merely because you are overwhelmed by emotions. Do not try to control absolutely everything. Observe the people, information, and situations that enter your life.

The eclipse corridor is gaining strength: why August 20–23 could become turning-point days

ARIES — time to fall in love with life

A bright romantic encounter, an important event in a child’s life, a return to a creative project, or unexpected recognition of your talent is possible.

This week, life may literally remind you that you know how not only to fight, but also to enjoy yourself, create, love, and allow yourself more.

But during the eclipse corridor, do not rush to call a new feeling "fate" after two dates. Let time show you what is really before you.

TAURUS — changes begin at home

You may feel the desire to change something radically at home: move, renovate, purchase real estate, or finally resolve a long-standing family issue.

But the most important things may be happening much deeper. You may suddenly realize where and with whom you truly feel at peace, and which family stories it has long been time to leave in the past.

Do not let relatives drag you into old conflicts. This week, it is better to bring old stories to an end than to start them all over again.

GEMINI — your words have power

Negotiations, documents, studies, trips, acquaintances, speeches, and social media may become the main themes of the week.

You may hear just one phrase or receive one piece of news that will significantly change your future plans.

This is an especially favorable period for those who work with words, information, advertising, education, or public speaking.

But check the information. During the eclipse corridor, even a very convincing person may be sincerely mistaken.

CANCER — money needs a new strategy

A new source of income, an interesting offer, an opportunity to place a higher value on your work, or a chance to finally turn a long-standing hobby into a source of profit may appear.

At the same time, the second half of the week calls for a sensible approach to spending. Do not rush to spend more merely because it seems to you that opportunities are now limitless.

Your main question of the week: "Does my price correspond to my true value?"

For many Cancers, the answer may come as a surprise.

LEO — you are at the epicenter of events

For Leos, this is one of the most important periods of the year, and for some, of a much longer life cycle.

Your goals, status, image, job, relationships, and even your perception of yourselves may change.

And here the main thing is not to rush. What is entering your life now may develop over the next six months and have very serious consequences for the future.

Pay especially close attention to your own desires and intentions. What you truly want right now may receive an extremely strong impetus toward realization.

Leos, look carefully at which doors are opening before you now — and which are closing for good.

VIRGO — not everything needs to be controlled

You may unexpectedly see the true cause of a situation that has remained unclear for a long time. Hidden information may come to light, or you may simply gain a very clear inner understanding of what is happening.

Do not overload yourself with tasks and communication. Sometimes solitude this week will provide far more answers than dozens of other people’s pieces of advice.

Right now, your strength does not lie in doing ten more things.

Your strength lies in understanding in time what it is time to give up.

LIBRA — people open doors

A new acquaintance, recommendation, invitation to a project, or a person from a different social circle may unexpectedly turn out to be very important.

Do not turn down interesting meetings or new contacts. This week, opportunities you have not even thought about may come precisely through other people.

Allow yourself to think on a larger scale.

But there is one condition: do not cling to a circle of people you have already outgrown.

SCORPIO — you may be noticed

A new position, an important conversation with management, publicity, a professional offer, or a decision regarding your future career is possible.

Your ambitions may work in your favor now. Do not be afraid to show what you can do and talk about your professional goals.

But Tuesday may be emotionally challenging. Do not destroy what you have been building for months because of one sharp reaction.

Ambition is useful now. Impulsiveness is not.

SAGITTARIUS — the world is becoming bigger

A matter involving a long journey, education, an international project, documents, a legal issue, or cooperation with foreigners may arise.

For some, an opportunity to travel will open up; for others, it will be a chance for education or professional development.

But the main change may take place in your thinking. Sometimes one person, book, journey, or conversation completely changes our understanding of what is possible for us at all.

That is exactly the kind of moment that may come this week.

CAPRICORN — time to reassess your resources

Financial matters may require serious reconsideration. This especially concerns shared money, loans, taxes, investments, large payments, and financial obligations.

Do not rush to take on other people’s debts or responsibilities, and read the terms of agreements very carefully.

But this period may also bring an additional resource: funding, support from a partner, a refund, or an opportunity to restructure your financial system profitably.

Do not be afraid to change what has long been working inefficiently.

AQUARIUS — the main events come through others

Right now, many things may be decided through other people: love, marriage, business partnerships, clients, competitors, and important agreements.

Someone may enter your life. Someone else may unexpectedly return. And with someone, you will finally have to determine the format of your future relationship.

Pay particular attention to the events of August 22–23. Do not rush to judge people solely by your first emotional reaction.

The person standing opposite you now may turn out to be a mirror of a very important life choice.

PISCES — life is asking for a new order

This week, it may become obvious that your old schedule, routine, or way of organizing your work no longer works.

Your responsibilities, team, work processes, or the very system of your day may change. And this is a good time to remove what is unnecessary and make room for something new.

Do not try to solve everyone else’s problems at the same time. Your energy now requires more sensible distribution.

Your resources also have limits — and this week it is especially important to respect them.