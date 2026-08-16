The eclipse corridor is gaining strength: why August 20–23 could become turning-point days

The week from August 17 to 23 will take place in the eclipse corridor. As professional astrologer Kseniia Bazylenko explained in a comment to UNN, this period may prove fateful, and the events that unfold may have far-reaching consequences.

"This week, we continue to remain in the eclipse corridor. On August 12, a solar eclipse occurred in Leo, and on August 28, we are expecting a lunar eclipse. That is why I consider the period between them one of the most consequential in August.

Eclipses are capable of setting processes in motion whose consequences we do not see immediately. They concern not only personal life, but also major political, economic and social events. Therefore, it is especially important now to carefully observe what is happening around us," the astrologer explained.

According to Bazylenko, this period can be called a kind of test.

"But there is no need to be afraid of it. On the contrary, it is worth going through it calmly and with dignity, without unnecessary nerves, abrupt moves or the desire to control circumstances at any cost.

If an important decision can be postponed, it is better not to rush. But if events arise independently of you and life itself forces you to make a choice, take it very seriously. Such situations may not be easy, but at the same time they may be of great importance for the future," the astrologer explains.

The main principles of this period:

- do not rush into fateful decisions;

- pay closer attention to the people and events entering your life;

- do not act under the influence of fear, anger or a strong emotional impulse;

- if an important event is already taking place, do not ignore it, but try to understand exactly what it is meant to change in your life.

August 20 – the midpoint of the eclipse corridor

One of the most important moments of the week will be the midpoint between the two eclipses, which falls approximately on August 20.

"This is a very unpredictable period. Events may suddenly change direction, while the consequences of our actions may turn out to be completely different from what we expected.

You should be especially careful on the evening of August 20. Additional tension involving the Moon and Uranus intensifies emotionality, the desire to change something abruptly, break free from restrictions or take an unexpected step," predicts Kseniia Bazylenko.

Therefore, the main recommendation for this day is not to commit rash acts at the peak of emotion. Do not provoke conflicts, do not try to speed up events by force, and leave yourself the possibility of changing your plans.

What may seem like a coincidence could later turn out to be very important.

"Sometimes it is precisely an unpredictable situation at the midpoint of the eclipse corridor that can change the direction of subsequent events," the astrologer says.

Beginning of the week: pay closer attention to your actions

At the beginning of the week, a tense square between Mars and Neptune is forming. It may create confusion, an incorrect assessment of the situation and unpredictable consequences of our actions.

You should be more attentive to:

- food, medicines and anything that may be associated with the risk of poisoning;

- water and the water element;

- information that is difficult to verify immediately;

- decisions made while tired or confused.

At the global level, this configuration may intensify complex processes related to water, the sea, infrastructure and military events.

"At the same time, the week cannot be called exclusively negative. Harmonious interactions between Venus, Jupiter and Saturn provide support, help find constructive solutions and offer opportunities for implementation.

Therefore, even in a difficult situation, a way out may unexpectedly appear this week," the astrologer believes.

Tuesday: do not let your emotions control you

Tuesday, August 18, may prove to be one of the most emotionally difficult days of the week. The Moon in Scorpio will bring deep experiences, accumulated grievances, fears and inner irritation to the surface.

"What has remained inside for a long time may unexpectedly come out. Therefore, the main advice is simple: do not make important decisions while in a state of anger, resentment, jealousy or intense inner tension," Bazylenko advises.

Sometimes the problem on this day will lie not so much in the situation itself as in our reaction to it.

August 21–22: finances and relationships undergo a test

August 21–22 will see an interesting configuration involving Venus, Saturn, the Moon and Jupiter.

The opposition of Venus and Saturn may raise questions about money, resources, expenses, responsibility and obligations, the astrologer says. According to her, for some people this will mean having to review their budget or agreements, while for others it will mean changing their attitude toward their own resources.

"But the harmonious aspects within the configuration leave room to find the right way out. Therefore, a limitation may turn out not to be a dead end, but the beginning of a necessary restructuring," Bazilenko believes.

The main themes of these days:

- money and major expenses;

- financial agreements;

- responsibility and obligations;

- testing personal relationships for strength.

In love, Venus and Saturn may also raise serious questions. In some cases, distance may arise, while in others, people may realize that they are ready to take on greater responsibility for the relationship.

August 22–23: days of karmic choice

Saturday and part of Sunday may become some of the most symbolically important days of the entire week.

The complex configuration includes the Sun, Mercury, the lunar nodes, the Moon, Black Moon Lilith and Chiron.

And here a very interesting theme emerges — the meeting of the past and the future.

"People, situations, conversations, information or issues that we considered resolved may return. But they do not necessarily return in order to stay. Sometimes the past reminds us of itself only so that we can finally make a different choice," the astrologer believes.

Strong emotions may bring up old fears, grievances, jealousy or hidden desires. That is why during these days it is especially important not to confuse a strong emotion with the right decision.

The astrologer advises paying attention to unexpected acquaintances, information and conversations. What initially seems accidental may have a much greater impact on the future.

August 22–23 are days when the past may remind us of itself, but it is our choice that will determine the direction of subsequent events.

Ukraine: a week of major contrasts

For Ukraine, this week may prove extraordinarily contrasting. The country's horoscope simultaneously contains both very strong positive opportunities and serious tense indicators.

August 17–18 may bring important news, statements by the leadership, legislative decisions, negotiations or diplomatic steps. The activation of Mercury and Jupiter in the country's horoscope could open up new opportunities at the state level.

"Closer to August 20, Ukraine's Venus becomes activated. This may strengthen the themes of finances, material support, diplomacy, international partnership and important agreements," the astrologer says. .

But, according to her forecast, complex configurations are also present alongside the positive indicators. That is why events may vary greatly: important and positive news may literally alternate with difficult and even destructive situations.

"One event may open up a new opportunity for the country, while another may almost simultaneously create a serious challenge," Bazilenko says.

Days of increased danger for Ukraine:

August 18, 19, 20 and 21.

At the end of the week, Ukraine approaches Independence Day and the country's new solar cycle. This is already a separate major topic that will be covered in an independent forecast.

The main advice for the week

The eclipse corridor is neither a punishment nor a reason to live in anticipation of something bad.

"This is a special period when many events acquire greater significance, and our decisions may have long-term consequences. Therefore, there is no need to be afraid of this week. It should be experienced calmly, with dignity and awareness," the astrologer believes.

Bazilenko emphasizes: do not rush. Do not make decisions solely because you are overwhelmed by emotions. Do not try to control absolutely everything. Observe the people, information and situations that enter your life.

"And if life itself puts you in a situation where you need to make an important choice, take it seriously. Perhaps something is happening right now whose significance will become clear only after some time. This week may become a kind of test for many. But it is precisely such periods that sometimes open the way to the greatest changes in the future," the astrologer concluded.