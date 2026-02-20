Who pays for the treatment of wounded soldiers and what the state guarantees: explanation from the Ministry of Defense

$43.290.03
51.260.09
ukenru
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 18937 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 36131 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 24733 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 40235 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 26265 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 37852 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 28155 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 26455 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 25783 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 19243 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
0.8m/s
79%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Man changed sex to female to avoid mobilization - court ordered TCC to remove him from military registrationFebruary 19, 08:57 PM • 19126 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 9652 views
Belarus did not receive visas to participate in Trump's Peace Council in WashingtonFebruary 19, 09:28 PM • 9744 views
Poland cancels aid to Ukrainian refugees: lawFebruary 19, 10:31 PM • 12808 views
Putin trapped: Russia's chances of victory in Ukraine are diminishing - The Economist12:15 AM • 12429 views
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 26113 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 40238 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 37854 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 37166 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 49028 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Jeffrey Epstein
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 9768 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 23799 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhotoFebruary 19, 12:06 PM • 28176 views
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 27709 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 35401 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Economist
Starlink

Who pays for the treatment of wounded soldiers and what the state guarantees: explanation from the Ministry of Defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Servicemen receive free medical care; all expenses for treatment, prosthetics, and rehabilitation are covered by the state. This applies to both military and civilian institutions.

Who pays for the treatment of wounded soldiers and what the state guarantees: explanation from the Ministry of Defense

Wounded servicemen receive free medical care in military and civilian facilities, and all costs for treatment, prosthetics, and rehabilitation are covered by the state. This was reported by the Department of Health of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that free medical care for servicemen is guaranteed by law and paid for from the State Budget of Ukraine.

  • In military medical institutions of the Ministry of Defense, treatment is carried out according to departmental programs.
    • In civilian hospitals that have an agreement with the National Health Service of Ukraine, the state directly pays for services.

      At the same time, the patient should not incur additional costs.

      What services are fully covered by the state

      Servicemen are provided with a full range of free assistance, including:

      • surgical operations and treatment;
        • all necessary medicines and consumables;
          • prosthetics and technical rehabilitation aids, including high-tech prostheses;
            • psychological assistance and treatment of PTSD;
              • medical and physical rehabilitation after injuries.

                "Thus, the state guarantees full coverage of costs for treatment, prosthetics, medication, psychological assistance, and rehabilitation measures for servicemen of all components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine," the Ministry of Defense states.

                When and under what conditions are military personnel sent for treatment abroad

                If the necessary assistance cannot be provided in Ukraine, military personnel may be sent for treatment abroad. In such cases:

                • treatment and rehabilitation are organized according to state procedures (including through the Medevac Ukraine program);
                  • all costs are borne by the host country;
                    • for the patient, treatment is free.

                      Does treatment depend on the circumstances of the injury

                      • Medical assistance is provided to servicemen free of charge regardless of the severity of the injury and the circumstances of its receipt - both during combat operations and in the rear.
                        • The treatment route (hospitalization, rehabilitation, treatment abroad) is determined solely by medical indications.
                          • Financial payments, statuses, and benefits (in particular, one-time monetary assistance or the status of a wounded person during combat operations) depend on the circumstances and degree of injury.
                            • These differences do not affect treatment, but only concern the system of social guarantees.

                              If treatment was paid for at one's own expense

                              The state guarantees free medical care to servicemen within the framework of current legislation, but in practice, exceptions are possible. Due to limited funding, servicemen are sometimes forced to independently purchase certain medicines or pay for additional procedures.

                              The system of medical support for servicemen is built on the principle: the state directly pays for treatment to medical institutions, and does not compensate patients for expenses. The legislation does not provide for a general mechanism for reimbursing funds for independently paid treatment.

                              However, exceptions are possible if treatment outside the departmental system occurred:

                              • by official referral;
                                • by decision of a military body.

                                  In the absence of the possibility to provide the necessary assistance in departmental institutions, servicemen are sent to institutions that have such a possibility, for example, the Research Institute (A.P. Romodanov Institute of Neurosurgery, M.M. Amosov National Scientific Center for Cardiovascular Surgery and Hereditary Pathology, etc.)

                                  - clarified the Ministry of Defense.

                                  They added that in the field of rehabilitation, the legislation provides for monetary compensation, in particular for independently purchased rehabilitation aids.

                                  Recall

                                  From January 2026, a single electronic address for appeals to the military ombudsman started operating in Ukraine. Servicemen and their family members can report violations of rights.

                                  Ukraine launches Eastern Europe's first project for treating soldiers with severe injuries using AI07.11.25, 02:23 • 4118 views

                                  Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                                  SocietyHealth