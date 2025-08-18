White House shows photo of Trump-Zelenskyy meeting
Kyiv • UNN
The White House has released a new official photograph of the meeting between the presidents of the United States and Ukraine. The photo is captioned with the phrase "In Pursuit of Peace."
The White House has released a new official photograph from the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.
Details
"Pursuing Peace," reads the caption of the photo released by the White House on X.
Earlier, the White House and representatives of the apparatus also showed a number of photos from the meeting.
