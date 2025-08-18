White House shows photo of Trump-Zelenskyy meeting

The White House has released a new official photograph from the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, writes UNN.

Details

"Pursuing Peace," reads the caption of the photo released by the White House on X.

Earlier, the White House and representatives of the apparatus also showed a number of photos from the meeting.

Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete