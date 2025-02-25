White House expects a meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy "very soon"

ukenru
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 24171 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 44110 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 86231 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 51139 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111194 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 98145 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112149 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116604 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149465 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115126 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Popular news
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 93261 views
The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 50326 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106128 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 61521 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 46310 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 86352 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 111213 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149472 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140372 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 172858 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 19588 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 46310 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132885 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134768 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163211 views
White House expects a meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy "very soon"

White House expects a meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy "very soon"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33422 views

The White House spokeswoman announced the expected meeting between Trump and President Zelenskyy in the near future. Trump is counting on signing an agreement on critical minerals and rare earth metals.

The White House has announced that a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected "very soon", reports UNN.

We expect these meetings to take place very soon, especially the meeting with President Zelenskyy

- responded White House spokeswoman Caroline Litvitt on Fox News when asked how quickly Trump will meet with Zelenskyy and Putin.

"As the president (Trump) said today, he wants the critical minerals and rare earth metals to still be signed... He expects President Zelenskyy to sign this agreement", Litvitt said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the initial US proposals for a minerals agreement. The President stated that the document does not meet the interests of sovereign Ukraine and does not contain specific security guarantees.

Public communication between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump has changed rapidly.

US President Advisor Mike Waltz stated that Trump is disappointed with Zelenskyy's refusal to sign the rare earth agreement.

At the same time, Waltz stated the possibility of resolving the relationship between Trump and Zelenskyy, despite the recent criticism.

The Trump administration transferred Ukraine an "improved" version of the minerals agreement after Zelenskyy's refusal of the first offer. The previous version provided for the transfer of 50% of Ukraine's future mineral resources to the US. It was reported that the parties were constantly exchanging draft agreements.

At the end of last week, representatives of the US and Ukraine held lengthy negotiations on the minerals agreement. The Axios publication noted that the negotiations on minerals are at a "critical moment".

US President Advisor Mike Waltz on February 21 stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will sign a new agreement with the US on Ukrainian minerals in the near future.

On February 24, the government stated that the teams of Ukraine and the US are in the final stage of negotiations on the minerals agreement, most of the key details have been agreed upon.

Zelenskyy named the condition under which he could agree to a deal with the US on minerals23.02.25, 22:23 • 71993 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy

White House expects a meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy "very soon" | УНН