White House expects a meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy "very soon"

The White House has announced that a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected "very soon", reports UNN.

We expect these meetings to take place very soon, especially the meeting with President Zelenskyy - responded White House spokeswoman Caroline Litvitt on Fox News when asked how quickly Trump will meet with Zelenskyy and Putin.

"As the president (Trump) said today, he wants the critical minerals and rare earth metals to still be signed... He expects President Zelenskyy to sign this agreement", Litvitt said.

Reminder

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the initial US proposals for a minerals agreement. The President stated that the document does not meet the interests of sovereign Ukraine and does not contain specific security guarantees.

Public communication between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump has changed rapidly.

US President Advisor Mike Waltz stated that Trump is disappointed with Zelenskyy's refusal to sign the rare earth agreement.

At the same time, Waltz stated the possibility of resolving the relationship between Trump and Zelenskyy, despite the recent criticism.

The Trump administration transferred Ukraine an "improved" version of the minerals agreement after Zelenskyy's refusal of the first offer. The previous version provided for the transfer of 50% of Ukraine's future mineral resources to the US. It was reported that the parties were constantly exchanging draft agreements.

At the end of last week, representatives of the US and Ukraine held lengthy negotiations on the minerals agreement. The Axios publication noted that the negotiations on minerals are at a "critical moment".

US President Advisor Mike Waltz on February 21 stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will sign a new agreement with the US on Ukrainian minerals in the near future.

On February 24, the government stated that the teams of Ukraine and the US are in the final stage of negotiations on the minerals agreement, most of the key details have been agreed upon.

