While SES fighters were eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv: a man broke into a fire station and stole a backpack with tourniquets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 312 views

In Kyiv, a man was notified of suspicion of stealing a rescuer's belongings from a fire station. He broke in while SES fighters were eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack on the capital.

While SES fighters were eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack on Kyiv: a man broke into a fire station and stole a backpack with tourniquets

In Kyiv, a man who broke into a fire station while State Emergency Service (SES) fighters were eliminating the consequences of a Russian attack on the capital was notified of suspicion of stealing a rescuer's belongings, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv prosecutor's office.

... a 48-year-old man was notified of suspicion. He broke into one of the fire stations of the SES in Kyiv and stole personal belongings of firefighters and property of the institution (Part 4, Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the message says.

Details

On the night of July 4, when the capital suffered one of the longest Russian attacks, taking advantage of the fact that SES fighters were at the scene of a fire caused by missile and UAV strikes, the man broke into the premises of the State Fire and Rescue Unit of the SES.

There he saw a backpack containing medical equipment, drugs for emergency medical care, tourniquets, bandages, plasters and other means for stopping bleeding and treating wounds, as well as the rescuer's personal belongings. The suspect took these items, with which he was detained by police officers.

Stole a phone from the wounded: police detained the thief at the scene of a missile strike in Sumy15.04.25, 19:48 • 11493 views

The man was remanded in custody with the possibility of bail.

The sanction of the article for theft provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of 5 to 8 years.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by the Sviatoshynskyi Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

