Whether the term for booking farm workers was extended: the Minister explained

The deadline for booking employees of agricultural enterprises has been extended to March 31. This will allow enterprises that have not yet confirmed their criticality status to complete the procedure and protect their employees from mobilization.

This was reported by the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Vitaliy Koval, UNN reports.

To book, employees of agricultural enterprises must meet three criteria, two of which are mandatory - Koval said.

He said that the average salary accrued at the enterprise for the last calendar quarter must be at least 2.5 times the minimum wage, i.e. UAH 20 thousand for private enterprises, and there must be no arrears in the payment of all taxes.

The Minister explained that the third criterion is optional and is determined by Resolution No. 76 or sectoral criteria approved by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy. He also reminded that reservations for persons liable for military service are made exclusively through the Diia portal.

For reference

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy reminded that reservations are made in accordance with the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 1332 dated 11/22/2024, which amended the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 76 dated 01/27/2023. Starting December 1, 2024, reservations for persons liable for military service will be made only through the Diia portal. Reservations issued by the Ministry of Economy or through Diia will remain valid until February 28, 2025.

All critical enterprises must confirm their status by February 28, 2025, in accordance with the new criteria. The government has retained the eight existing criteria for determining whether an enterprise is critical. Sectoral and regional criteria are now to be approved by the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Economy.

The updated sectoral criteria were approved by the order of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy dated 10.12.2024 No. 4282. For private enterprises, mandatory criteria have been established: the average salary at the enterprise for the last quarter must be at least 2.5 minimum wages (UAH 20 thousand), the salary of the employee being booked must also be at least UAH 20 thousand, and there must be no tax arrears.

Previously

The NSDC instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to improve the criteria for determining critical enterprises for the Defense Forces and to introduce reservations for employees of heating companies, water utilities, and household waste management.