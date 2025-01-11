ukenru
Where to expect sleet and ice: weather forecasters gave a forecast for Sunday

Where to expect sleet and ice: weather forecasters gave a forecast for Sunday

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37485 views

Light snow and sleet is expected in the western, northern and central regions of Ukraine tomorrow. Temperatures at night will be down to -6°, during the day -2° to +6°, with ice on the roads.

On Sunday, January 12, light snow and sleet is expected in the western, northern and central regions of Ukraine. The temperature at night will be down to -6°, during the day -2° to +6°, and there will be ice on the roads. This was reported to UNN by the Ukrainian Weather Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, tomorrow it will be cloudy in Ukraine. In the western, during the day and in the northern and most central regions, light snow and sleet (moderate snow at night in the Carpathians), at night in the southeastern part of the rain and sleet, in some places slush build-up; in the rest of the country without significant precipitation.

In Ukraine, except for the southern, Dnipropetrovs'k and Kirovohrad regions, there is ice on the roads.

The wind is mostly southwest, 5-10 m/s.

The temperature at night is 1-6° Celsius, during the day from 2° Celsius to 3° Celsius, in the southern part 1-6° Celsius; in the highlands of the Carpathians during the day 5-10° Celsius.

Weather forecast for the Kyiv region

No significant precipitation at night, light wet snow during the day. There will be ice on the roads. Southwest wind, 5-10 m/s. The temperature at night will be 1-6° below zero, during the day from 2° below zero to 3° above zero. In Kyiv, the temperature will be 2-4° below zero at night and around 0° during the day.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

