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When we say "Ukraine is holding on," it begins at the front - Zelenskyy recorded address for the Day of Defenders and Defendresses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 980 views

The President thanked the military in an address marking the Day of Defenders and Defendresses of Ukraine. He emphasized that independence is won at the front.

When we say "Ukraine is holding on," it begins at the front - Zelenskyy recorded address for the Day of Defenders and Defendresses

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy recorded an address on the occasion of the Day of Defenders and Defendresses of Ukraine, which falls on October 1, the Feast of the Protection of the Most Holy Theotokos, UNN writes.

Details

"Today is a special day – October 1, the Protection, the Day of Defenders and Defendresses of Ukraine. Often on such important state dates, I record addresses in landmark places. Maidan, Saint Sophia, the Lavra, and other truly famous, symbolic, powerful places. But there are points in Ukraine where there is no grand architecture, and perhaps they are not as picturesque, but in fact they are landmark places and maximally important for us, for our state, for our Independence. And I am now in precisely such a place. The front, where there are many such points. And it is precisely in them and precisely in this way that our history is being written today," the Head of State said in a video address on October 1.

The front. This is where Independence is won. And the path to peace runs through these labyrinths, through corridors like these. And when we say: "Ukraine is holding on," this resilience begins precisely at the front, in such command posts and at every position of ours where Ukraine is present, because Ukraine has defenders and defendresses. Our warriors. I thank you. Everyone who protects our lives, our values, Ukraine’s right to exist, and our future – the future of our entire state. Thank you to everyone who wears a chevron on their shoulder and carries Independence on their shoulders. With gratitude and respect to all our defenders and defendresses, we say today: Glory to you! Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!

- Zelenskyy noted in the caption to the address.

Defenders of Ukraine Day, the Feast of the Intercession, and Cossacks’ Day: why they are celebrated on October 101.10.26, 08:00 • 2792 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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