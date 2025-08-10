When the Black Moon appears over Earth: the date of a unique event in 2025 announced

In August 2025, the only Black Moon of the year will rise over Earth. This will happen on Saturday, August 23, reports UNN with reference to IFL Science.

According to the publication, a new moon, which occurs twice in a calendar month, happens every 29 months. The fourth such phenomenon in a season occurs every 33 months. The last time a Black Moon was observed was on December 31, 2024. At that time, it was monthly – this month it will be seasonal.

The next time a similar natural phenomenon will be observed only in August 2027. The Black Moon will be accompanied by a solar eclipse.

