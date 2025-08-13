$41.430.02
Trump holds a call with Zelensky and European leaders before meeting with Putin - report
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 12207 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 21033 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 40888 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM • 25818 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM • 43824 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 54801 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 33344 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 69601 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 83871 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Tags
Authors
What you need to travel abroad by car - a complete list of documents

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1618 views

The State Customs Service reminded of the list of necessary documents for traveling outside Ukraine by personal vehicle. Check for a passport, driver's license, Green Card, and other mandatory documents.

What you need to travel abroad by car - a complete list of documents

The State Customs Service has listed the necessary documents for traveling abroad by car to "travel confidently," writes UNN.

Details

The State Customs Service reminded that before traveling outside Ukraine in a personal vehicle, one must have the following necessary documents:

  • passport and other documents that grant the right to leave Ukraine and re-enter;
    • identification mark of the vehicle's country of registration;
      • driver's license of national or international standard (depending on the requirements of the destination country);
        • compulsory civil liability insurance contract for vehicle owners "Green Card";
          • state registration license plate (an individual license plate is valid only on the territory of Ukraine);
            • vehicle registration certificate;
              • protocol (certificate) of technical inspection of the vehicle when entering the territory of Romania and Moldova.

                "Advance preparation of documents is the key to a quick and comfortable crossing of the state border," emphasized the customs service.

                Traveling with animals: how to prepare your pet for a trip abroad08.07.25, 16:54 • 2893 views

                Julia Shramko

                SocietyOur people abroadAuto
                Romania
                Ukraine
                Moldova