What you need to travel abroad by car - a complete list of documents

The State Customs Service has listed the necessary documents for traveling abroad by car to "travel confidently."

Details

The State Customs Service reminded that before traveling outside Ukraine in a personal vehicle, one must have the following necessary documents:

passport and other documents that grant the right to leave Ukraine and re-enter;

identification mark of the vehicle's country of registration;

driver's license of national or international standard (depending on the requirements of the destination country);

compulsory civil liability insurance contract for vehicle owners "Green Card";

state registration license plate (an individual license plate is valid only on the territory of Ukraine);

vehicle registration certificate;

protocol (certificate) of technical inspection of the vehicle when entering the territory of Romania and Moldova.

"Advance preparation of documents is the key to a quick and comfortable crossing of the state border," emphasized the customs service.

