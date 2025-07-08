$41.800.06
Traveling with animals: how to prepare your pet for a trip abroad
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
10:13 AM • 34642 views
Trump promised Zelenskyy to immediately send 10 Patriot missiles - Axios
10:12 AM • 41103 views
Zelenskyy informed Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA Markarova about her replacement – sources
09:37 AM • 38253 views
July 9 will be one of the hottest days in Ukraine, perhaps the hottest in Europe - meteorologist
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 38698 views
In Sumy, in the first half of 2025, more than eight times more buildings were damaged than last year
July 8, 03:46 AM • 82512 views
US sends additional defensive weapons to Ukraine at Trump's direction
July 7, 05:19 PM • 114491 views
Ukraine can start EU accession talks without unanimous support - Stefanishyna
Exclusive
July 7, 12:46 PM • 116044 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Traveling with animals: how to prepare your pet for a trip abroad

Kyiv • UNN

 234 views

The State Food and Consumer Service provided recommendations for preparing animals for travel abroad, emphasizing the importance of timely vaccination and document processing. Entry to the EU requires a rabies antibody titer, which necessitates chipping, vaccination, and a 3-month waiting period after blood collection.

Traveling with animals: how to prepare your pet for a trip abroad

If you are planning a trip abroad with your four-legged friend, you need to prepare in advance. Take care of vaccinations and documents beforehand so you don't have to wait for months. The State Food and Consumer Service shared life hacks for preparing your pet, UNN reports.

Details

For crossing the border with an animal to EU countries, the most time-consuming part is obtaining the results of a laboratory blood serum test for the presence of rabies virus antibodies (antibody titer).

To obtain it, you need to:

  1. Chip the animal and vaccinate it against rabies – this information must be recorded in the animal's official veterinary passport.
    1. 30 days after vaccination, take a blood test to determine the antibody titer.-
      1. After blood collection, you need to wait another 3 months before the animal can be imported into EU countries.

        The total minimum preparation period for departure is approximately 4 months to meet EU requirements. Therefore, even if the trip is not yet planned, get your rabies vaccination now and have your blood tested in a month.

        - advise the State Food and Consumer Service.

        Next, it is necessary to maintain the animal's immunity annually. In particular, vaccinate the animal against rabies once a year, and the titer will remain valid. If you do not miss revaccination, a repeated antibody titer test is not required.

        Immediately before departure (72 hours), you need to arrange:

        • form F1;
          • veterinary health certificate for the animal

            These documents are issued by state veterinary doctors and inspectors of the State Food and Consumer Service and usually take only a few hours.

            Traveling with pets: rules and requirements during wartime During the war, many Ukrainians were forced to leave their homes, taking their pets with them. However, not everyone knows what rules and requirements exist for transporting animals in Ukraine and abroad during this difficult time. **Traveling with animals within Ukraine** In Ukraine, the rules for transporting animals are regulated by the "Rules for transporting animals" approved by the order of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine dated 01.03.2021 No. 338. According to these rules, when traveling by rail or road within Ukraine, the following requirements apply: * Pets must be transported in containers, cages or with leashes and muzzles (for dogs of dangerous breeds). * The owner must have a veterinary passport for the animal with valid vaccinations and health certificates. * Small pets (cats, dogs, birds, etc.) can be transported in all types of public transport, provided they are in containers or cages. * Large dogs (over 45 cm at the withers) must be transported in a muzzle and on a leash, and the owner must have a document confirming the dog's registration. **Traveling with animals abroad** The rules for transporting animals abroad depend on the country of destination. However, there are general requirements that apply in most cases: * The animal must be identified by a microchip. * The owner must have a veterinary passport for the animal with valid vaccinations, including rabies vaccination. * The animal must have a valid rabies antibody test (titre). * The owner must have an international veterinary certificate. * Some countries may require quarantine for the animal upon arrival. **Simplified rules for transporting animals from Ukraine to the EU** Due to the war, the EU has simplified the rules for transporting animals from Ukraine. Now, animals that do not meet all the requirements can be allowed into the EU countries, but subject to certain conditions: * The animal must be microchipped. * The animal must be vaccinated against rabies. If the animal has not been vaccinated, it will be vaccinated upon arrival in the EU. * The animal must undergo a rabies antibody test (titre). If the animal has not had the test done, it will be done upon arrival in the EU. * The animal must be quarantined until all necessary tests and vaccinations are completed. **Where to get help with transporting animals** Many organizations and volunteers are helping Ukrainians transport their animals abroad. They can provide information on the rules for transporting animals, help with finding transport and temporary housing, and provide veterinary care. Here are some organizations that can help: * UAnimals * Happy Paw * Animal ID * International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) **Important recommendations** * Before traveling with your pet, check the rules for transporting animals in the country of destination. * Make sure your pet has all the necessary vaccinations and documents. * Prepare a container or cage for your pet, as well as food and water. * If possible, contact organizations that help with transporting animals. Traveling with pets during the war is a difficult but necessary task. By following the rules and requirements, you can ensure the safety and well-being of your pet during the trip. 27.05.25, 16:25 • 2770 views

            Please note: if you miss the revaccination deadline even by one day, you will have to take a blood test for antibody titer again a month after the rabies vaccination and wait 3 months before departure.

            - emphasized Volodymyr Kusturov, Deputy Head of the State Food and Consumer Service, Chief State Veterinary Inspector.

            For convenience, the State Food and Consumer Service has developed a checklist for traveling abroad with a pet, including contact details of institutions where the necessary procedures can be arranged.

            The Cabinet of Ministers amended the rules for transporting animals by road07.07.25, 16:43 • 1311 views

            Liliia Naboka

            Liliia Naboka

            Our people abroadLife hack
            European Union
            Tesla
