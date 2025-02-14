What will the atmospheric front bring to Ukraine on February 15-16: the forecaster told

On February 15 and 16, precipitation in the form of snow and sleet, ice on the roads and the return of frost are forecast in Ukraine. This was reported by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko, UNN reports.

There is an atmospheric front in Ukraine. Today (February 14 - ed.) it will bring snow to the west and north of Ukraine, later in the night it will come to the central part, and tomorrow, February 15, snow and sleet are expected in the central regions, eastern Ukraine and the south. The north and west will be in the rear of this atmospheric front on Saturday. Tomorrow, wet snow may be combined with rain in the south and southeast of Ukraine due to warming - Didenko noted.

According to her, the atmospheric front on February 15 will bring snow and sleet to the central, eastern and southern regions, with heavy precipitation in some places, with sleet sticking and poor visibility. Due to the intrusion of cold air from the north, ice will form on the roads, and the wind will increase to a gusty northwest.

On February 15-16, Ukraine is expected to experience another cold snap, meaning that frosts will resume. In Kyiv, there will be no precipitation on February 15, and light snow on February 16. There is ice on the roads! - Didenko noted.

On February 15, the temperature will range from -4 to -6°C, on the night of February 17 it will drop to -10°C, and on February 16 it is expected to be around -5°C. The cold weather will last for the next week, and warming is possible starting February 24.

