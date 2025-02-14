ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 22316 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 63426 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 87369 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 109519 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 85015 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119983 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101647 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113134 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116775 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155081 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

What will the atmospheric front bring to Ukraine on February 15-16: the forecaster told

What will the atmospheric front bring to Ukraine on February 15-16: the forecaster told

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21317 views

On February 15-16, precipitation in the form of snow is expected in Ukraine with a cold snap of -10°C. The cold weather will last until February 24, when it may warm up.

On February 15 and 16, precipitation in the form of snow and sleet, ice on the roads and the return of frost are forecast in Ukraine. This was reported by weather forecaster Natalia Didenko, UNN reports.

There is an atmospheric front in Ukraine. Today (February 14 - ed.) it will bring snow to the west and north of Ukraine, later in the night it will come to the central part, and tomorrow, February 15, snow and sleet are expected in the central regions, eastern Ukraine and the south. The north and west will be in the rear of this atmospheric front on Saturday. Tomorrow, wet snow may be combined with rain in the south and southeast of Ukraine due to warming

- Didenko noted.

According to her, the atmospheric front on February 15 will bring snow and sleet to the central, eastern and southern regions, with heavy precipitation in some places, with sleet sticking and poor visibility. Due to the intrusion of cold air from the north, ice will form on the roads, and the wind will increase to a gusty northwest.

On February 15-16, Ukraine is expected to experience another cold snap, meaning that frosts will resume. In Kyiv, there will be no precipitation on February 15, and light snow on February 16. There is ice on the roads!

- Didenko noted.
Image

On February 15, the temperature will range from -4 to -6°C, on the night of February 17 it will drop to -10°C, and on February 16 it is expected to be around -5°C. The cold weather will last for the next week, and warming is possible starting February 24.

Recall

Cyclone Max is approaching Germany and will bring precipitation. Snowfall is also expected in the country.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Society
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

