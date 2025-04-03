What to do if you lose your military ID: the Ministry of Justice has announced a step-by-step algorithm
Kyiv • UNN
Military ID: fines for loss from UAH 510 to UAH 1,700. Algorithm of actions for restoring the document from the Ministry of Justice: application to the TCC, photo, passport, remnants of the document.
Today, a military ID exists in paper and electronic form, but for a number of procedures, the paper document is still required. At the same time, the risk of losing or damaging a military ID is constantly present in our lives. UNN reports what to do in such situations, citing the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.
Details
According to current legislation, the loss or damage of a military ID is an administrative offense under Article 211 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses. This is punishable by a fine of 510 to 850 hryvnias, and in case of repeated violation or during martial law - from 850 to 1700 hryvnias.
To restore a damaged or lost military ID, conscripts, conscripts or reservists must:
- submit an application to the head of the district (city) territorial recruitment and social support center (TCC and JV) and indicate the circumstances of the loss;
- matte color photo 3×4 cm;
- passport of a citizen of Ukraine;
- damaged document or its remains (if any).
The decision on the re-issue of a military ID is made by the head of the TCC and JV. At the same time, servicemen should do the following:
- submit a report to the commander on the reasons for the loss. Based on the consideration of the report, the commander initiates an official investigation, after which a matte color photo of 3×4 cm, a passport of a citizen of Ukraine, a damaged document or its remains (if any), and an extract from the order on the results of the official investigation (if the document is lost) should be submitted.
The document must be replaced within five working days from the date of registration of the application in the district (city) TCC and JV or its department
Addition
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine named the most popular military specialties in recruitment centers. Most often, volunteers choose specialties related to UAVs, driving and shooting.