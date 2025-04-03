What to do if you lose your military ID: the Ministry of Justice has announced a step-by-step algorithm

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 12559 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 100877 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 164559 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103914 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 340505 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 172405 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144113 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195917 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124516 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108094 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

What to do if you lose your military ID: the Ministry of Justice has announced a step-by-step algorithm

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8432 views

Military ID: fines for loss from UAH 510 to UAH 1,700. Algorithm of actions for restoring the document from the Ministry of Justice: application to the TCC, photo, passport, remnants of the document.

What to do if you lose your military ID: the Ministry of Justice has announced a step-by-step algorithm

Today, a military ID exists in paper and electronic form, but for a number of procedures, the paper document is still required. At the same time, the risk of losing or damaging a military ID is constantly present in our lives. UNN reports what to do in such situations, citing the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Details

According to current legislation, the loss or damage of a military ID is an administrative offense under Article 211 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses. This is punishable by a fine of 510 to 850 hryvnias, and in case of repeated violation or during martial law - from 850 to 1700 hryvnias.

To restore a damaged or lost military ID, conscripts, conscripts or reservists must:

  • submit an application to the head of the district (city) territorial recruitment and social support center (TCC and JV) and indicate the circumstances of the loss;
    • matte color photo 3×4 cm;
      • passport of a citizen of Ukraine;
        • damaged document or its remains (if any).

          The decision on the re-issue of a military ID is made by the head of the TCC and JV. At the same time, servicemen should do the following:

          • submit a report to the commander on the reasons for the loss. Based on the consideration of the report, the commander initiates an official investigation, after which a matte color photo of 3×4 cm, a passport of a citizen of Ukraine, a damaged document or its remains (if any), and an extract from the order on the results of the official investigation (if the document is lost) should be submitted.

            The document must be replaced within five working days from the date of registration of the application in the district (city) TCC and JV or its department

            - the Ministry of Justice reminded.

            Addition

            The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine named the most popular military specialties in recruitment centers. Most often, volunteers choose specialties related to UAVs, driving and shooting.

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            Society
            Ministry of Justice of Ukraine
            Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
            Ukraine
