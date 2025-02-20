What the 16th EU sanctions package against Russia is about: the President Commissioner explained the key points

The European Union has approved the 16th package of sanctions aimed at increasing economic pressure on Russia. In particular, 73 tankers have been restricted to help fight the shadow fleet, as well as about 10 Russian banks. This was announced by the Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk during a telethon on Thursday, UNN reports.

They focused on the oil and gas sector, sanctioning 73 tankers, which is a good number and will help stop the shadow fleet that has received so much attention recently. In addition, the sanctions against certain propagandists continue, in particular, the broadcasting of 8 Russian publications and TV channels on the European market is restricted - Vlasiuk said.

According to him, the sanctions also affected companies associated with the Russian military-industrial complex, including those from third countries that help the aggressor state.

About ten Russian banks have also been subject to the new restrictions and will be disconnected from the SWIFT system.

"One of the most difficult achievements for this package is the sanctions ban on aluminum exports from Russia to Europe, with the peculiarity that a certain quota for a certain amount of exports will still be introduced. Several criteria will be added to the authorization process, which will make it easier to be included in the sanctions lists in the future. And a separate decision will be the introduction of a 10% duty by Europe, a tariff on Russian fertilizers," Vlasiuk said.

He also emphasized that the adoption of the 16th EU sanctions package is an important signal, especially against the backdrop of political events in Washington. He noted that Canada, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand will also present their sanctions packages in the near future.

