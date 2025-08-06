$41.680.11
What is the danger of rotavirus for adults and children: explanation from the Ministry of Health

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1482 views

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine warns about rotavirus, which can remain on surfaces for weeks. For infants and young children, the disease is dangerous due to the risk of rapid dehydration.

What is the danger of rotavirus for adults and children: explanation from the Ministry of Health

Ukrainians have been warned about the danger of the world's most common "intestinal" infection, which can be easily contracted. This refers to rotavirus, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Details

The main symptoms of rotavirus infection are:

  • sharp increase in temperature;
    • vomiting and abdominal pain;
      • prolonged diarrhea, watery-foamy stools;
        • runny nose, redness in the throat, pain when swallowing.

          As noted by the Ministry of Health, rotavirus can also be contracted through contact with contaminated surfaces and objects: toys, floors, furniture, clothes, during meals, etc. Rotavirus can remain on surfaces for weeks and even months.

          In a healthy adult, rotavirus infection may have only mild manifestations and symptoms or none at all. However, for infants and young children, this disease is dangerous due to the risk of rapid dehydration. Usually, the incubation period for infection lasts 2 days. Vomiting and diarrhea can last from three to eight days 

          - the agency stated.

          They added: currently, there is no specific treatment for rotavirus infection - only symptomatic treatment. The patient is prescribed drugs, adsorbing and astringent agents, antipyretic drugs.

          At the same time, it is important to maintain the body's water-salt balance, namely - to drink a lot. In case of severe course of the disease, intravenous fluid administration is provided - detoxification therapy is also carried out.

          At the same time, antibiotics are not prescribed for rotavirus infection, the Ministry of Health stated.

          Recall

          The Ministry of Health warns that in summer, people's risk of dehydration significantly increases. To avoid this problem and related diseases, it is worth drinking clean, still water every day.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          SocietyHealth
          Ukraine