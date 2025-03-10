What is happening with the air in Kyiv: new monitoring data
Kyiv • UNN
A low level of air pollution has been recorded in Kyiv, and the radiation background is normal. The average level of pollution is observed only on three streets of the city.
In Kyiv, as of the morning of March 10, the level of air pollution is low, and the radiation background is normal, reported on Monday by KCSA, writes UNN.
As of 8:00 AM on March 10, the level of atmospheric air pollution in Kyiv is low. The radiation background throughout the city is normal.
According to KCSA, the average level of pollution is recorded only at the stationary air quality monitoring points on Kytayivska Street, Kharkiv Highway, and Architect Verbytsky Street.
