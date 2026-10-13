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What is celebrated on October 13 in Ukraine and around the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3966 views

Today, skeptics are honored, efforts are made to combat thrombosis and natural disasters, and No Bra Day and Costume Day are celebrated. Believers commemorate Venerable Veniamin.

What is celebrated on October 13 in Ukraine and around the world

Today, October 13, marks International Skeptics Day and No Bra Day, dedicated to raising awareness about breast health and cancer prevention, UNN reports.

International Skeptics Day

International Skeptics Day is dedicated to people who choose doubt over unconditional belief. This observance honors those who verify facts and carefully form their own convictions. 

International Skeptics Day is an opportunity to reflect on how important critical thinking is in your life. After all, doubt is not the enemy of faith, but a tool for a deeper understanding of the world.

World Thrombosis Day

October 13 marks World Thrombosis Day, serving as a reminder of the “silent threat” that is often underestimated.

Thrombosis is the formation of a blood clot that partially or completely blocks a blood vessel. Normally, blood should clot to stop bleeding, but sometimes a clot forms unnecessarily or does not dissolve after healing—in which case it becomes dangerous.

A clot can stop blood flow, and if it breaks away, it can cause an embolism, leading to heart attacks, strokes, or pulmonary embolism.

Which foods thin the blood and what to eat for thrombosis prevention03.06.26, 19:50 • 116430 views

International Suit Day

October 13 marks International Suit Day around the world. On this day, men and women who uphold the tradition put on classic suits: pressed trousers, a white shirt, a tie, and a jacket. The main idea of the observance is to demonstrate style and confidence in any situation. A suit can be worn regardless of whether you work in an office, are at home, or even engage in sports. 

No Bra Day

No Bra Day has been observed annually since 2011 and is dedicated to raising awareness about breast health and cancer prevention. On this day, women around the world forgo wearing bras, emphasizing the importance of regular screening and timely diagnosis.

The initiative quickly spread through social media under the hashtag #NoBraDay and now encompasses more than 30 countries. In addition, No Bra Day is often perceived as an act of protest or a political statement, as well as part of movements such as “Go Topless,” which advocate freedom of choice.

Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshoot05.02.26, 20:35 • 52728 views

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

It is observed annually on October 13. The day was established by the UN General Assembly in 1989 as part of the International Decade for Natural Disaster Reduction, and the date was officially established in 2009. The purpose of the day is to raise awareness about preventing and mitigating the consequences of natural, environmental, and technological disasters, as well as to teach communities at risk to respond effectively to hazards.

According to statistics, about 184 people die from natural disasters every day, and risks are increasing with the growth of urbanization. The day serves as a reminder that many lives can be saved through preventive measures and greater preparedness.

Remembrance Day of Venerable Benjamin, the Recluse of the Caves

On this day, believers honor Venerable Benjamin, the Recluse of the Caves, one of the prominent ascetics of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. A former wealthy merchant, he gave his property to the poor, took monastic vows, and spent his final years in seclusion, devoting his life to prayer.

On this day, festive services are held; some believers observe a fast and also make pilgrimages to the Lavra to pray near his relics.

The Council of Churches appealed to the Pope over the humanitarian catastrophe in Oleshky20.09.26, 12:08 • 5409 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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United Nations General Assembly