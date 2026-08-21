What is celebrated on August 21 in Ukraine and around the world

On August 21, the world observes the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, as well as World Entrepreneur's Day. On this date, the faithful honor the memory of one of the twelve apostles, Thaddeus, reports UNN.

International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism

An official UN observance established to honor the memory of people who were killed or injured in terrorist acts around the world, as well as to support their families.

World Entrepreneur's Day

A holiday dedicated to people who start their own businesses, create new jobs, and develop the economy by introducing innovative ideas into the business environment.

International No Makeup Day

A popular unofficial initiative that encourages people to give up makeup for at least one day in order to emphasize natural beauty, boost self-confidence, and resist imposed beauty standards.

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World Prose Poetry Day

A creative holiday dedicated to a literary form that combines the lyrical emotionality of poetry with the free structure of prose.

The Feast Day of the Holy Apostle and Evangelist Thaddeus and the Holy Martyr Vassa

According to the new calendar, on August 21, the Church honors the memory of one of the twelve apostles—Thaddeus (Thaddaeus)—and the martyr Vassa with her children.

For those who follow the old calendar: on August 21, they honor the memory of Saint Myron, Bishop of Crete, as well as Saint Gregory of Sinai. In the folk calendar, this day was called Myron's Day or Myron the Wind-Bringer, as strong winds usually began to blow, and peasants used them to predict the weather for the coming autumn.

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