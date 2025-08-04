"We've seen a lot, but this is a first": Russians involve women in assaults in Pokrovsk direction
Kyiv • UNN
In the Pokrovsk direction, the use of women in assault operations by the Russian army has been recorded. The "Spartan" brigade published a video featuring a woman in military uniform.
In the Pokrovsk direction, Russians have started using not only men but also women for assaults. This was reported by the 3rd Operational Purpose Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Spartan" on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
During the active battles, we have seen a lot – "assault troops" on crutches, former prisoners, occupiers under the influence of narcotics. However, a woman – for the first time
The brigade's press service also published a corresponding video showing a woman in Russian military uniform.
Warning, 18+ footage!!!
The "Spartan" brigade noted: drones of the Ukrainian Defense Forces do not choose who fights in the Russian army: whether it's a man or a woman.
Everyone who came to Ukrainian land is an enemy who will be destroyed
Recall
Yesterday, in the Pokrovsk direction, 49 combat engagements took place. In total, 183 combat engagements occurred during the day, reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.