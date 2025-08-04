"We've seen a lot, but this is a first": Russians involve women in assaults in Pokrovsk direction

$41.760.05
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 16641 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 26348 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 33564 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 59770 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 241948 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 297566 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 152116 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 202498 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 437476 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
83 dead and five missing in the Italian mountains in a month: mass tourism has become a deadly trapAugust 4, 12:27 AM • 38096 views
Russian UAV attacked a young woman in KhersonAugust 4, 12:39 AM • 44199 views
In the USA, Tesla was ordered to pay $329 million for a fatal accident involving an autopilotAugust 4, 02:53 AM • 37818 views
Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shownPhoto05:54 AM • 35970 views
Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMA06:42 AM • 32806 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 163433 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 241944 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 437469 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 248046 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 373494 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Maia Sandu
Yuriy Kosiuk
Ukraine
United States
India
China
Germany
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 297565 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 117910 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 152911 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 163727 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 235025 views
Forbes
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
M1 Abrams

"We've seen a lot, but this is a first": Russians involve women in assaults in Pokrovsk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

In the Pokrovsk direction, the use of women in assault operations by the Russian army has been recorded. The "Spartan" brigade published a video featuring a woman in military uniform.

"We've seen a lot, but this is a first": Russians involve women in assaults in Pokrovsk direction

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russians have started using not only men but also women for assaults. This was reported by the 3rd Operational Purpose Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Spartan" on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

During the active battles, we have seen a lot – "assault troops" on crutches, former prisoners, occupiers under the influence of narcotics. However, a woman – for the first time

– the report states.

The brigade's press service also published a corresponding video showing a woman in Russian military uniform.

Warning, 18+ footage!!!

The "Spartan" brigade noted: drones of the Ukrainian Defense Forces do not choose who fights in the Russian army: whether it's a man or a woman.

Everyone who came to Ukrainian land is an enemy who will be destroyed

 – the report states.

Recall

Yesterday, in the Pokrovsk direction, 49 combat engagements took place. In total, 183 combat engagements occurred during the day, reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine
Ukraine