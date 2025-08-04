"We've seen a lot, but this is a first": Russians involve women in assaults in Pokrovsk direction

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russians have started using not only men but also women for assaults. This was reported by the 3rd Operational Purpose Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Spartan" on Telegram, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

During the active battles, we have seen a lot – "assault troops" on crutches, former prisoners, occupiers under the influence of narcotics. However, a woman – for the first time – the report states.

The brigade's press service also published a corresponding video showing a woman in Russian military uniform.

Warning, 18+ footage!!!

The "Spartan" brigade noted: drones of the Ukrainian Defense Forces do not choose who fights in the Russian army: whether it's a man or a woman.

Everyone who came to Ukrainian land is an enemy who will be destroyed – the report states.

Recall

Yesterday, in the Pokrovsk direction, 49 combat engagements took place. In total, 183 combat engagements occurred during the day, reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.