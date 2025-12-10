Wet weather and moderate warming: forecasters' outlook for December 11

From December 13-14, a cold snap is expected in Ukraine, but until Thursday, the weather will remain warm for this period. Precipitation will be mostly light, rain is expected throughout the country, and the wind in the capital will intensify from the southwest. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

On December 11, relatively warm weather will prevail in Ukraine with air temperatures of +3+8 degrees, in the east and northeast +1+3 degrees, in the western part +8+11 degrees. - the message says.

Wet weather is expected almost everywhere in Ukraine, mostly light rain.

In Kyiv on Thursday - light rain in places, a gusty southwest wind will blow during the day, the air will warm up to +8 degrees tomorrow afternoon.

From December 13-14, a cold snap will arrive, well-behaved, according to the season, without excesses).

In addition to a slight cold snap, by the way, for now, according to preliminary forecasts, no severe frosts are expected. - Didenko added.

From December 13 to 16, the air temperature will gradually decrease during the day to 3 degrees below zero to 2 degrees above zero, at night to -1-5 degrees, in the east of Ukraine in places to -7 degrees.

In the western regions, the air temperature during the day will be low, but will still remain above zero, that is, it will be the warmest here.

On December 10, cloudy weather is expected in most of Ukraine. Light rain will fall in the southeastern part, and rain with wet snow in the east and northeast of the country.