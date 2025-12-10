$42.180.11
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
08:28 AM • 10334 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 22662 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 38100 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
December 9, 06:20 PM • 38653 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
December 9, 06:04 PM • 30438 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM • 61568 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
December 9, 03:14 PM • 41644 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 27881 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
December 9, 10:26 AM • 31961 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
Exclusive
Wet weather and moderate warming: forecasters' outlook for December 11

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Warm and wet weather with light rain is expected in Ukraine on December 11, with air temperatures ranging from +1 to +11 degrees Celsius. A cold snap is forecast from December 13-14, but without severe frosts.

Wet weather and moderate warming: forecasters' outlook for December 11

From December 13-14, a cold snap is expected in Ukraine, but until Thursday, the weather will remain warm for this period. Precipitation will be mostly light, rain is expected throughout the country, and the wind in the capital will intensify from the southwest. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

On December 11, relatively warm weather will prevail in Ukraine with air temperatures of +3+8 degrees, in the east and northeast +1+3 degrees, in the western part +8+11 degrees.

- the message says.

Wet weather is expected almost everywhere in Ukraine, mostly light rain.

Winter 2025/26 will be warmer than normal, but with sharp drops to -18°C – Ukrhydrometcenter03.12.25, 19:03 • 8431 view

In Kyiv on Thursday - light rain in places, a gusty southwest wind will blow during the day, the air will warm up to +8 degrees tomorrow afternoon.

Addition

From December 13-14, a cold snap will arrive, well-behaved, according to the season, without excesses).

In addition to a slight cold snap, by the way, for now, according to preliminary forecasts, no severe frosts are expected.

- Didenko added.

From December 13 to 16, the air temperature will gradually decrease during the day to 3 degrees below zero to 2 degrees above zero, at night to -1-5 degrees, in the east of Ukraine in places to -7 degrees.

In the western regions, the air temperature during the day will be low, but will still remain above zero, that is, it will be the warmest here.

Recall

On December 10, cloudy weather is expected in most of Ukraine. Light rain will fall in the southeastern part, and rain with wet snow in the east and northeast of the country.

Olga Rozgon

