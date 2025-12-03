$42.330.01
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"
03:15 PM
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
01:24 PM
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
01:22 PM
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
December 3, 09:21 AM
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
Winter 2025/26 will be warmer than normal, but with sharp drops to -18°C – Ukrhydrometcenter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1486 views

The average temperature of winter months in Ukraine is expected to be 1.5 – 2 °C higher than normal. However, sharp cold snaps down to -18°C are possible, especially in January and February.

Winter 2025/26 will be warmer than normal, but with sharp drops to -18°C – Ukrhydrometcenter

The average temperature of the winter months in Ukraine is expected to be 1.5 – 2 °C higher than the norm, but the overall warming trend will be interrupted by periods of real Arctic frosts. According to the forecast of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, although most days will have positive temperatures, the danger will lie in sharp and short-term cold snaps. This is reported by UNN.

Details

It is expected that during the winter, the neutral phase of the North Atlantic Oscillation (NAO+) will prevail, which will cause the movement of warm and moist Atlantic air deep into the continent. This continues the general trend of the last 30 years, when the average monthly temperature in January and February increased by 2.0-2.5 °C.

Frost strikes

The western transfer of air masses can be interrupted by invasions of cold Arctic air from the north and northeast. Periods of frosty weather lasting from 3 to 7 days (with the possibility of one period of 10-20 days) are not excluded.

Minimum temperatures

During these cold periods, the minimum temperature can drop in the range from -5 °C to -18 °C, and in the Carpathians and northern regions it can be even lower on some days. This is most likely to happen in January and February.

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center warns that during the cold period, weather conditions may undergo sharp changes, accompanied by precipitation of various intensities, as well as dangerous and natural meteorological phenomena.

Ukraine under the influence of an anticyclone: a meteorologist announced the weather forecast from December 3 to 1003.12.25, 12:24 • 3516 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWeather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Trend
Ukrhydrometcenter
Ukraine