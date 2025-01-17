Wet snow, sometimes ice: weather forecasters give weather forecast for January 17

On Friday, January 17, Ukraine is expected to have cloudy weather with clearings. Forecasters predict light rain and sleet. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.

Details

It is reported that except for the western regions and the southwest, light rain and sleet are expected in Ukraine. On the roads of the country, except in the south, there is ice in some places. In most of the western regions, there will be fog at night and in the morning.

Northwest wind, 7-12 m/s. Temperatures throughout the day will range from 1° below zero to 4° above zero (2-7° below zero at night in Zakarpattia and the Carpathians, 2-7° above zero during the day in Prykarpattia, Odesa and Crimea).

Light rain and sleet are also expected in Kyiv region and the capital. There will be some ice on the roads in the region.

Northwest wind, 7-12 m/s. Temperatures throughout the day will range from 1° below zero to 4° above zero; in Kyiv, 0-2° at night and during the day.