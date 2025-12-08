$42.060.13
Wet snow and cold weather are coming to Ukraine, warming expected in the west: weather forecast for December 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

On Tuesday, November 9, wet snow and cold weather are expected in Ukraine. Wet snow is likely in Chernihiv, Sumy, eastern, Poltava, and sometimes Cherkasy regions, while rain will prevail in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and western regions.

Wet snow and cold weather are coming to Ukraine, warming expected in the west: weather forecast for December 9
Photo: pixabay

On Tuesday, November 9, rain and snow, or rather, wet snow and cold weather, are expected in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

According to the forecaster, wet snow is likely in Chernihiv, Sumy, eastern regions, Poltava, and partly Cherkasy regions.

In Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, and western regions, the precipitation phase will prevail - rains, Didenko noted.

In the southern part and in most central regions, it will be cloudy tomorrow, but without significant precipitation. The southwest wind is expected to be gusty in the west, north, and center, moderate in the south and east.

 - the forecast says.

As Didenko noted, the lowest air temperature is expected in the east and northeast, with daytime temperatures ranging from 1 degree below zero to 3 degrees above zero.

In the central regions, +3+6 degrees are expected. In the northern regions, 0+3 degrees. In the southern part, +3+6 degrees, in the south of Crimea up to +10 degrees. In the west of Ukraine, it will be warm, with +5+9 degrees during the day.

- added the forecaster.

In Kyiv, predominantly rainy weather is expected - the rain will be more intense in the evening.

Tonight it will be 0-1 degrees below zero, puddles will freeze in the morning and the remains of chrysanthemums, and the maximum air temperature during the day will fluctuate around +3 degrees.

- Didenko stated.

She added that from December 10 to 13, it will be relatively warm, and from December 14, a slight decrease in air temperature is expected.

Yevhen Ustimenko

