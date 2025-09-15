Western experts demand NATO aviation be sent to Ukraine after Russian invasion of Poland

Western countries should send NATO aviation to Ukraine. This opinion was expressed in an article-appeal for the French publication Le Monde by a group of Western military experts and civil society representatives, reports UNN.

Details

They recalled that on the night of September 9-10, for the first time since 1945, European combat aircraft were forced to shoot down enemy aircraft over NATO territory: at least 19 Russian drones and a cruise missile violated Polish airspace.

This is not an "incident." This is a deliberate test of European defense and an alarming warning - experts emphasize.

According to them, the scale of this invasion is not accidental: since July, Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards have been installed on Russian drones shot down in Ukraine.

This exposure indicates methodical preparation. Moscow programs its drones to connect to European telecommunications networks, turning each drone into an information collector: it detects defensive installations and radar stations used, analyzes protocols and reaction times of European air defense forces. The Kremlin is no longer content with striking Ukraine: it is mapping our vulnerabilities - the authors of the appeal warn.

They emphasize that the absence of explosives on several of the drones that attacked Poland "confirms the hypothesis of a reconnaissance mission," while "this operation, coinciding with the Russian-Belarusian military exercises 'Zapad-2025,' is part of a strategy of gradual intimidation."

Putin tests our tolerance threshold with three days of maneuvers that simulate precisely this type of aggression, and whose name is already indicative: "Zapad" means "West"! ("Zapad", c’est "l’ouest" - ed.) - the experts emphasized.

They stressed that protecting the western territory of Ukraine will allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine to focus on the eastern front, help ensure the security of the country's economy and its nuclear safety, increase the morale of the population and contribute to the growth of defense production in Ukraine, and in such a scenario, Russia will be more inclined to negotiate a ceasefire.

"It is extremely important to protect Ukraine and its civilian population by intercepting threats in Ukrainian airspace before they reach their targets," the authors of the appeal summarized.

Recall

Polish Foreign Minister proposed to allies to intercept Russian missiles and UAVs in Ukrainian airspace.

Meanwhile, NATO is preparing military and political measures in response to the invasion of Russian drones into Polish airspace. In particular, the Alliance is launching Operation "Eastern Guardian" to strengthen the eastern flank after the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones.

