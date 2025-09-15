Western experts demand NATO aviation be sent to Ukraine after Russian invasion of Poland

$41.310.00
48.270.00
ukenru
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 13233 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 29124 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 58181 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 93188 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 77705 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 80349 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 44123 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 80613 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 72416 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 40369 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
2.4m/s
57%
755mm
Popular news
Driver killed in Kharkiv road accident, three passengers hospitalizedPhotoSeptember 14, 01:43 PM • 4528 views
Baerbock allows for UN peacekeepers deployment in Ukraine - BildSeptember 14, 03:02 PM • 5556 views
Enter Air plane made an emergency landing at Krakow-Balice airport: detailsSeptember 14, 03:13 PM • 7056 views
Andriy Biletsky: Russia continues to steal our technological solutions and scale them upVideoSeptember 14, 05:11 PM • 10029 views
US Congress will not consider new sanctions against Russia without Trump's approval - Johnson07:02 PM • 7276 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 84641 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 56938 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 54397 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 80614 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 51488 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United Kingdom
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 16824 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 24171 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 72416 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 56694 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 105198 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Bild
The Times
Financial Times
The Guardian

Western experts demand NATO aviation be sent to Ukraine after Russian invasion of Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

A group of Western military experts and civil society representatives called for NATO aviation to be sent to Ukraine. This happened after Russian drones and a missile violated Polish airspace, which is seen as a deliberate test of European defense.

Western experts demand NATO aviation be sent to Ukraine after Russian invasion of Poland

Western countries should send NATO aviation to Ukraine. This opinion was expressed in an article-appeal for the French publication Le Monde by a group of Western military experts and civil society representatives, reports UNN.

Details

They recalled that on the night of September 9-10, for the first time since 1945, European combat aircraft were forced to shoot down enemy aircraft over NATO territory: at least 19 Russian drones and a cruise missile violated Polish airspace.

This is not an "incident." This is a deliberate test of European defense and an alarming warning

- experts emphasize.

According to them, the scale of this invasion is not accidental: since July, Polish and Lithuanian SIM cards have been installed on Russian drones shot down in Ukraine.

This exposure indicates methodical preparation. Moscow programs its drones to connect to European telecommunications networks, turning each drone into an information collector: it detects defensive installations and radar stations used, analyzes protocols and reaction times of European air defense forces. The Kremlin is no longer content with striking Ukraine: it is mapping our vulnerabilities

- the authors of the appeal warn.

Czech Republic sends Mi-171Sh helicopters to Poland to strengthen NATO's eastern flank14.09.25, 21:34 • 2828 views

They emphasize that the absence of explosives on several of the drones that attacked Poland "confirms the hypothesis of a reconnaissance mission," while "this operation, coinciding with the Russian-Belarusian military exercises 'Zapad-2025,' is part of a strategy of gradual intimidation."

Putin tests our tolerance threshold with three days of maneuvers that simulate precisely this type of aggression, and whose name is already indicative: "Zapad" means "West"! ("Zapad", c’est "l’ouest" - ed.)

- the experts emphasized.

They stressed that protecting the western territory of Ukraine will allow the Armed Forces of Ukraine to focus on the eastern front, help ensure the security of the country's economy and its nuclear safety, increase the morale of the population and contribute to the growth of defense production in Ukraine, and in such a scenario, Russia will be more inclined to negotiate a ceasefire.

"It is extremely important to protect Ukraine and its civilian population by intercepting threats in Ukrainian airspace before they reach their targets," the authors of the appeal summarized.

Recall

Polish Foreign Minister proposed to allies to intercept Russian missiles and UAVs in Ukrainian airspace.

Meanwhile, NATO is preparing military and political measures in response to the invasion of Russian drones into Polish airspace. In particular, the Alliance is launching Operation "Eastern Guardian" to strengthen the eastern flank after the violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones.

"Returned to Ukraine": Romania explained why F-16 fighters did not shoot down a Russian drone15.09.25, 00:07 • 1398 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Belarus
NATO
Lithuania
Ukraine
Poland