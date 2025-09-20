Went to meet friends and didn't return: in Lviv region, a 16-year-old boy was found unconscious on the territory of an abandoned building

In the Lviv region, a 16-year-old boy who went missing a few days ago was found unconscious on the territory of an abandoned building. The teenager was hospitalized, and doctors assess his condition as serious, reports UNN with reference to the Lviv region police.

The boy was found on the territory of an abandoned building in the city of Morshyn. He was unconscious. The teenager was hospitalized, and the police are establishing the circumstances of the incident. - the message says.

Context

A day earlier, the police received a report from the boy's mother that on September 18, her son left home to meet friends and did not return.

Police units of Lviv region, soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine, and the public were promptly involved in the search for the teenager.

