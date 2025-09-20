$41.250.00
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
01:11 PM • 17144 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 20436 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 30001 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
September 20, 04:00 AM • 49222 views
World Cleanup Day: How the Tradition of Global Planet Cleaning EmergedPhoto
September 19, 06:48 PM • 51331 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 50280 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 43221 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 52961 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 67000 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
Went to meet friends and didn't return: in Lviv region, a 16-year-old boy was found unconscious on the territory of an abandoned building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

A 16-year-old boy, who disappeared a few days ago, was found unconscious on the territory of an abandoned building in Morshyn. The teenager has been hospitalized, his condition is assessed as serious.

Went to meet friends and didn't return: in Lviv region, a 16-year-old boy was found unconscious on the territory of an abandoned building

In the Lviv region, a 16-year-old boy who went missing a few days ago was found unconscious on the territory of an abandoned building. The teenager was hospitalized, and doctors assess his condition as serious, reports UNN with reference to the Lviv region police.

The boy was found on the territory of an abandoned building in the city of Morshyn. He was unconscious. The teenager was hospitalized, and the police are establishing the circumstances of the incident.

- the message says.

Context

A day earlier, the police received a report from the boy's mother that on September 18, her son left home to meet friends and did not return.

Police units of Lviv region, soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine, and the public were promptly involved in the search for the teenager.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Lviv Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine