Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
09:02 AM • 24101 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
08:36 AM • 63416 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The Hague
08:07 AM • 60080 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
07:47 AM • 71758 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
07:34 AM • 63657 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
06:40 AM • 49866 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
June 24, 05:31 AM • 62570 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 59201 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 287578 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
June 23, 02:03 PM • 120407 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Police found a missing two-year-old girl in Lviv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1194 views

Two-year-old Yana Palko, who disappeared in the Stryi district of Lviv region, was found alive in a forest three kilometers from her home. The girl was exhausted, but her life is not in danger.

Police found a missing two-year-old girl in Lviv region

Two-year-old Yana Palko, who disappeared in the Stryi district of Lviv region, was found alive this morning. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Stryi District Police Department of Lviv Region on Facebook.

Details

According to the police, the child was found around seven in the morning on June 24.

Today, June 24, around seven in the morning, the two-year-old child was found by law enforcement officers in a forest area near the village of Zhupany – three kilometers from her home

– reported the Stryi District Police Department.

According to law enforcement officers, the girl was in an extremely exhausted state, but her life is not in danger.

The child was exhausted, but, fortunately, her life is not in danger. The girl was not a victim of illegal actions

– stated the police.

The department clarified that the search operation continued non-stop all night.

Additionally

The police noted that the report of the child's disappearance was received on the evening of June 23.

The disappearance of the child was reported on June 23 by a relative: according to her, around 6:00 PM, the girl left the house barefoot and did not return

– informed the Stryi District Police Department.

After unsuccessful independent searches, a large-scale search operation was launched.

Independent searches yielded no results, so immediately after the appeal, a large-scale operation was launched

– noted the police.

Law enforcement officers, dog handlers with service dogs, volunteers, and local residents were involved in the search.

Little Yana was found a few kilometers from her home in the forest.

The girl was found by police three kilometers from home – the child was scared and very cold

– the message says.

Currently, the child is under the supervision of doctors.

Ukraine is creating a national DNA database of relatives of missing children05.05.25, 18:04 • 9106 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

Society
Lviv Oblast
Facebook
