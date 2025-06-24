Police found a missing two-year-old girl in Lviv region

Two-year-old Yana Palko, who disappeared in the Stryi district of Lviv region, was found alive this morning. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Stryi District Police Department of Lviv Region on Facebook.

Details

According to the police, the child was found around seven in the morning on June 24.

Today, June 24, around seven in the morning, the two-year-old child was found by law enforcement officers in a forest area near the village of Zhupany – three kilometers from her home – reported the Stryi District Police Department.

According to law enforcement officers, the girl was in an extremely exhausted state, but her life is not in danger.

The child was exhausted, but, fortunately, her life is not in danger. The girl was not a victim of illegal actions – stated the police.

The department clarified that the search operation continued non-stop all night.

Additionally

The police noted that the report of the child's disappearance was received on the evening of June 23.

The disappearance of the child was reported on June 23 by a relative: according to her, around 6:00 PM, the girl left the house barefoot and did not return – informed the Stryi District Police Department.

After unsuccessful independent searches, a large-scale search operation was launched.

Independent searches yielded no results, so immediately after the appeal, a large-scale operation was launched – noted the police.

Law enforcement officers, dog handlers with service dogs, volunteers, and local residents were involved in the search.

Little Yana was found a few kilometers from her home in the forest.

The girl was found by police three kilometers from home – the child was scared and very cold – the message says.

Currently, the child is under the supervision of doctors.

