Blogger Dmytro Puchkov ("Goblin") has been заочно sentenced in Ukraine to 10 years in prison in a case concerning calls for aggressive war and infringing on the territorial integrity of the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to a statement from the press service of the Vinnytsia City Court of Vinnytsia Oblast.

It is noted that the court issued a verdict to a person accused of committing a criminal offense provided for in Part 2 of Art. 110, Art. 436 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.⠀⠀⠀

The court established that the accused – a Russian blogger, writer, translator, and opinion leader – gave interviews and posted video messages with calls to change the borders of the territory and state border of Ukraine, combined with inciting national hatred - the statement says.

It is indicated that in the mentioned video materials, the accused incited aggressive war and violent seizure of territories.

The accused, being aware of the indictment pending in court, did not appear at court hearings - the court said.

They clarified that as a result of the court proceedings, the court found the man guilty of committing crimes provided for in Part 2 of Art. 110, Art. 436 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced him to 10 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property in favor of the state. The verdict has not yet entered into force.

Part 2 of Art. 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - Intentional actions committed with the aim of changing the borders of the territory or the state border of Ukraine in violation of the order established by the Constitution of Ukraine, as well as public calls or dissemination of materials with calls to commit such actions, committed by a person who is a representative of authority, or repeatedly, or by prior conspiracy of a group of persons, or combined with inciting national or religious enmity, (punishable by imprisonment for a term of five to ten years with or without confiscation of property).

Art. 436 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - Public calls for aggressive war or for unleashing a military conflict, as well as the production of materials with calls to commit such actions for the purpose of their dissemination or the dissemination of such materials (punishable by correctional labor for up to two years or probationary supervision for up to three years, or imprisonment for the same period).

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine published a full list of individuals who pose a threat to Ukraine's national security. The list was supplemented with three names - Russian TV presenter, journalist and propagandist Kiselev Dmytro Kostiantynovych, Russian translator, author of numerous so-called "correct" and several parody translations of Hollywood films and TV series, writer and online publicist Puchkov Dmytro Yuriyovych, Russian propagandist, TV presenter, publicist Solovyov Volodymyr Rudolfovych.

