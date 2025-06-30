$41.640.06
EU officially approved the extension of sanctions against Russia for six months

Kyiv • UNN

 • 210 views

The European Union has officially approved the extension of sectoral sanctions against Russia. This decision underlines the continued pressure on Moscow to end the war in Ukraine.

The European Union today officially agreed to extend sectoral sanctions against Russia, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas announced on Monday, writes UNN.

Today, the EU officially agreed to extend sectoral sanctions against Russia. We will continue to pressure Moscow to stop the war in Ukraine. Every sanction weakens Russia's ability to wage war

- wrote the head of EU diplomacy on X.

Details

"The Council (of the EU) today extended the EU restrictive measures in view of Russia's continued actions destabilizing the situation in Ukraine for another 6 months, until January 31, 2026," the European institution noted.

These economic measures, first introduced in 2014, have been significantly expanded since February 2022 in response to Russia's unprovoked, unjustified and illegal military aggression against Ukraine.

They currently consist of a wide range of sectoral measures, including restrictions on trade, finance, energy, technology and dual-use goods, industry, transport, and luxury items. They also include: a ban on the import or transfer of oil and certain petroleum products delivered by sea from Russia to the EU, the disconnection of several Russian banks from SWIFT, and the suspension of activities and broadcasting licenses in the European Union for several Kremlin-backed disinformation media outlets. In addition, specific measures allow the EU to counter sanctions circumvention.

Recall

Another extension of sanctions against Russia was approved at the European Council level on the evening of June 26. The measures require unanimous approval every six months, and Hungary and Slovakia had previously threatened to hold this agreement hostage in exchange for concessions.

Julia Shramko

