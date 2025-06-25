$41.790.08
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
04:35 PM • 12336 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
03:23 PM • 32552 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
02:34 PM • 40780 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
01:56 PM • 44263 views
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:08 PM • 46756 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
June 25, 12:15 PM • 47934 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
June 25, 10:31 AM • 53138 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
June 25, 08:45 AM • 62762 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 76720 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 105235 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
Webb Telescope photographs young exoplanet the size of Saturn for the first time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

The James Webb Telescope has taken the first direct image of the exoplanet TWA 7 b, which is the smallest in mass of all those observed directly. This discovery demonstrates the capabilities of the telescope and allows the study of the formation of planetary systems at an early stage of development.

Webb Telescope photographs young exoplanet the size of Saturn for the first time

The James Webb Telescope has taken the first direct image of a small exoplanet forming around a young star 110 light-years from Earth. The gas giant TWA 7 b is the smallest mass exoplanet ever seen directly, The Guardian writes, reports UNN.

The James Webb Space Telescope has obtained unprecedented direct images of the young exoplanet TWA 7 b, located approximately 110 light-years from Earth.

- the publication writes, citing the journal Nature.

Details

This is the first exoplanet of such low mass - approximately the mass of Saturn - to be directly captured in a photo. It is 10 times smaller than any other planet observed by "direct" methods to date.

TWA 7 b orbits a young star and moves through a disk of dust and rocky debris. Scientists captured three concentric rings in the images, in the center of which this planet is located. Its orbit is tens of times farther from the star than the distance from Earth to the Sun, and a full revolution takes several hundred years.

Here we are looking at a system that is about 6 million years old, so we are really observing the youth of a planetary system

said astrophysicist from the Paris Observatory, who led the study, Dr. Anne-Marie Lagrange.

Scientists have shown stunning video of the aurora borealis on Jupiter13.05.25, 17:55 • 3683 views

How the photo was obtained

Until now, almost all of the more than 6,000 known exoplanets have been detected by indirect methods - mainly using the so-called transit method, when the shadow of a planet is recorded against the background of a star. Direct photography was still considered extremely difficult due to the faint brightness of planets compared to their stars.

Webb Telescope Discovers How Planets Can Form in Space's Harshest Environments20.06.25, 17:29 • 2584 views

To circumvent this difficulty, Lagrange's team used a special telescopic attachment that mimics an eclipse and hides the light of the star, allowing objects to be seen nearby. This is what made it possible to photograph the planet TWA 7 b, which appears in the images as a bright light inside a narrow ring.

This discovery not only demonstrates the technical capabilities of "Webb", but also allows us to look into the formation of planetary systems in the early stages of their development.

New revolutionary telescope shows first images of the sky23.06.25, 08:50 • 3674 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldTechnologies
James Webb Space Telescope
The Guardian
