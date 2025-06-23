New revolutionary telescope shows first images of the sky

A powerful new telescope in Chile has published its first images, demonstrating its unprecedented ability to peer into the dark depths of the universe, UNN reports with reference to BBC.

One image shows vast, colorful clouds of gas and dust swirling in a star-forming region 9,000 light-years from Earth.

The Vera Rubin Observatory, home to the world's most powerful digital camera, promises to change our understanding of the universe. If a ninth planet exists in our solar system, scientists say this telescope will find it within its first year, the publication writes.

It is expected to detect killer asteroids in Earth's immediate vicinity and map the Milky Way. It should also answer important questions about dark matter, the mysterious substance that makes up most of our universe.

This once-in-a-generation moment marks the beginning of a continuous 10-year survey of the southern night sky, the publication notes.

"I personally have been working on this issue for about 25 years. For decades, we have wanted to build this phenomenal object and conduct such a survey," says Professor Catherine Heymans, the Astronomer Royal for Scotland.

The Vera Rubin Observatory is reportedly capable of increasing the number of known objects in our solar system tenfold.

