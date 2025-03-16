Weather on March 16: changeable spring weather prevails in Ukraine again
Kyiv • UNN
On March 16, heterogeneous weather is observed in Ukraine. It is cloudy in the center, rainy in the east and south, and warmer in the south, up to +19°C.
Ukrainians are greeting March 16 with a heterogeneous synoptic situation: while some regions are enjoying spring warmth, others are forced to hide under umbrellas due to rain. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.
Details
Thus, the central part of the country, including Kyiv, will meet the day with a cloudy sky and a temperature in the range of +5…+7°C. Weathermen do not predict significant precipitation, but the spring sun will not break through the dense clouds.
Lviv is also expected to have cloudy weather with a temperature of +4…+6°C, but rains will bypass the city. At the same time, in Dnipro, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk, you should prepare for rainy periods in the morning, the temperature here will rise to +10…+18°C.
In the south of Ukraine, in particular in Odesa and Simferopol, the air will warm up to +17…+19°C. Short-term rains are possible in Odesa, while Crimea and Zaporizhzhia region will do without significant precipitation.
According to forecasts, such changeable weather will continue for the next few days. A warming is possible in the west from the beginning of next week, but the rains will not recede.
Meteorologists recommend residents of Ukraine to be prepared for wet weather and sudden changes in temperature. In particular, those who live in the eastern and southern regions should have umbrellas with them.
Nature's whims: what to expect from the weather in Ukraine on March 1313.03.25, 06:34 • 19757 views