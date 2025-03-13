Nature's whims: what to expect from the weather in Ukraine on March 13
Kyiv • UNN
On March 13, Ukraine will be cloudy, with possible rain due to a cyclone from Poland. The temperature during the day will range from 14 to 22 degrees Celsius, with gusts of wind expected.
On Thursday, March 13, weather forecasters predict cloudy weather in Ukraine, possible rains. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to weather forecasters, the weather in Ukraine will be influenced by a cyclone, the center of which will be located over Poland during the day, and the atmospheric fronts associated with it. The territory of Ukraine will be in the warm sector of this cyclone.
The daytime air temperature will fluctuate from 14 to 19 degrees Celsius. At the same time, in the south of the country up to 22°, in the Carpathians 5-10° Celsius.
During the day, atmospheric pressure will drop noticeably, windy weather is expected - except for the eastern and most western regions, gusts of 15-20 m/s.
In Kyiv and the region it will be cloudy, rain is possible. The temperature during the day is 16-18° Celsius.
