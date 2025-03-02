Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and sudden temperature changes
Kyiv • UNN
On March 2, cloudy weather with precipitation in the form of sleet and rain is expected in Ukraine. Temperatures will range from -5°C in the east to +8°C in the west, with the warmest temperatures in the central regions.
On Saturday, March 2, the weather in Ukraine will remain mostly cloudy. Precipitation in the form of sleet and rain is possible in a number of regions. This is reported by the Ukrainian Weather Center, UNN reports.
Details
In the capital, the temperature will fluctuate between 0...+2°C, cloudy weather with occasional sleet is expected. In the western regions it will be warmer - in Lviv up to +8°C, but there may be light rain.
In the east of the country, it will be cooler: in Kharkiv and Luhansk, the temperature will drop to -5°C at night, but precipitation is not expected. In the south, in particular in Odesa and Simferopol, the temperature will remain within +3...+5°C, with some wet snow possible in coastal areas.
The warmest temperatures will be in the central and southern regions, where the thermometer will reach +4°C. However, the majority of the territory will remain under the influence of cloudy weather without significant clearings.
